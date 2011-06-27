Used 2012 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|17
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/580.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|17
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|SportDesign Package w/Side Skirts
|yes
|Comfort Memory Package
|yes
|25 Years Porsche Exclusive Package
|yes
|Sport Package
|yes
|SportDesign Package without Side Skirts
|yes
|Smoker Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|585 watts stereo output
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|video monitor
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|DVD player
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package
|yes
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|Extended Interior Package in Leather
|yes
|Walnut Interior Package including Selector Lever
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Logotype and Leather Surround
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Natural Leather
|yes
|Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Seats
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Armrests in Deviating Color
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|Interior Package Painted
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Steering Wheel Rim w/Decorative Stitching in a Contrasting Color
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Comfort Lighting Package w/Memory Package
|yes
|Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Extended Dashboard Trim Interior Package in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts in Cognac
|yes
|Cargo Management
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Umber
|yes
|Yachting Mahogany Interior Package including Selector Lever
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Specific Logo
|yes
|Interior Package Black High-Gloss
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designation
|yes
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Seat Belts in Titanium Blue
|yes
|Front Seat Console Trim in Leather
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|Rearview Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel w/Shift Paddles
|yes
|Illuminated Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Key Pouch in Leather
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|6-Disc CD Changer
|yes
|Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Decorative Stitching in Deviating Color - Base Package
|yes
|Compass Display on Instrument Panel
|yes
|Door Handle and Ashtray Surround in Leather
|yes
|Interior Package in Black High-Gloss Finish
|yes
|Personalized Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging
|yes
|Illuminated Personalized Door Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnut
|yes
|Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Natural Olive Interior Package including Selector Lever
|yes
|Porsche Communication Management Display Surround in Leather
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Front Headrests
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package including Selector Lever
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Seat Centers - Full Leather
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Walnut
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviating Color
|yes
|Porsche Communication Management Display Surround Painted
|yes
|Extended Grab Handles Trim Package in Natural Olive
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package including Selector Lever
|yes
|Seat Ventilation Front
|yes
|Tiptronic S Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Front and Rear Headrests
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Yachting Mahogany
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|Instrument Dials in White
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|Car Key Painted
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|14 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|14 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Porsche Logo and Model Designation Painted
|yes
|Front Air Intakes Painted
|yes
|Reversing Camera w/ParkAssist System Front and Rear
|yes
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
|yes
|Heated Windscreen for Thermally and Noise Insulated Privacy Glass
|yes
|Wheel Arch Extension in Exterior Color
|yes
|Exterior Package in High-Gloss Black
|yes
|Wheel Hub Cover w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|Extended Exterior Package Painted in Black (High-Gloss Finish)
|yes
|Off-Road Underbody Protection
|yes
|Trailer Coupling without Removable Ball Joint
|yes
|LED Rear Lights Tinted Black w/Adaptive Brake Light
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheels w/Arch Extensions
|yes
|20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheels
|yes
|Wing Mirror Painted
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Wheel Arch Extensions w/Side Door Protection Moldings
|yes
|Heated Windscreen
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate in Front
|yes
|19" Cayenne Design II Wheels
|yes
|Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings with Matte Aluminum-Look Finish
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation and Porsche Logotype
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Painted Black Wheels w/Arch Extension
|yes
|Separation Edge Painted
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Summer Performance Tires for 19" Wheels
|yes
|Roof Transport System, Rails and Moldings w/Black Finish
|yes
|Summer Performance Tires for 20" Wheels
|yes
|Sport Exhaust Tailpipes
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo II Wheels w/Arch Extensions
|yes
|Panorama Roof System
|yes
|21" Cayenne SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Arch Extension
|yes
|20" Collapsible Spare Tire
|yes
|Decorative Side Logo
|yes
|Porsche Logo Painted
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|yes
|Roof Rails and Moldings w/Matte Aluminum-Look Finish
|yes
|Roof Rails and Molding w/Black Finish
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates in Front and Rear
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|60.2 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4784 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6349 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|26.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1565 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|190.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|67.0 in.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|265/50R19 tires
|yes
|19 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$107,100
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
