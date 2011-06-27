  1. Home
Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2011 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$106,000
on demand 4WDyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$106,000
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.0/580.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Exterior Package in Blackyes
Light Comfort Packageyes
Natural Olive Interior Packageyes
Walnut Interior Packageyes
Anthracite Birch Interior Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$106,000
585 watts stereo outputyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
14 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$106,000
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreensyes
Espresso/Cognac Two-Tone Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Seatbelts in Titanium Blueyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Three-Spoke Sports Steering Wheel w/Paddlesyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Umber Leather (Full Leather)yes
Electronic Logbook for PCMyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraintsyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgeyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Soft Ruffled Natural Leather Seat Centersyes
Platinum Grey Leather (Full Leather)yes
Front Seat Ventilationyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Soft Ruffled Leather Seat Centersyes
Seatbelts in Umberyes
Umber/Light Tartufo Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yes
Ski Bagyes
Black/Titanium Blue Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Seatbelts in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
Seatbelts in Cognacyes
Seatbelts in Silver Greyyes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnutyes
Voice Control for PCMyes
Umber/Cream Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)yes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
14-way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Telephone Module w/Cordless Handsetyes
Luxor Beige Leather (Full Leather)yes
Instrument Dials in Sand Whiteyes
Black Leather (Full Leather)yes
Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birchyes
Seat Console Trim Leatheryes
Seatbelts in Luxor Beigeyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Compass Displayyes
Leather Steering Wheel Columnyes
Non-Smoker Packageyes
Decorative Side Logoyes
Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$106,000
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,000
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$106,000
No Moonroofyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Off-Road Underbody Protectionyes
19" Performance Summer Tiresyes
19" Cayenne Design II Wheelyes
Running Boardsyes
20" RS Spyder Wheelyes
Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Black Finishyes
20" Performance Summer Tiresyes
Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front And Rear)yes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldingsyes
Heated Windshieldyes
Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crestyes
21" 911 Turbo II Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheelyes
Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Aluminumyes
21" SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)yes
21" SportEdition Wheel Painted Black w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Blackyes
21" SportEdition Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Trailer Hitch w/ Removable Ball Jointyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Front track64.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity60.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4784 lbs.
Gross weight6349 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach26.0 degrees
Maximum payload1565 lbs.
Angle of departure24.5 degrees
Length190.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height67.0 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width76.3 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Exterior Colors
  • Sand White
  • Amethyst Metallic
  • Sand Yellow
  • Umber Metallic
  • Classic Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Jet Green Metallic
  • Auburn Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black/Titanium Blue, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Umber, leather
  • Umber/Light Tartufo, premium leather
  • Umber/Cream, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Espresso/Cognac, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$106,000
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
265/50R19 tiresyes
19 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$106,000
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$106,000
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
