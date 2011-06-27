Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Base Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|on demand 4WD
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/22 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|336.0/492.8 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|22.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6300 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.1 ft.
|Valves
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Exterior Package in Black
|yes
|Natural Olive Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Outside And Inside Rear View Mirrors
|yes
|Anthracite Birch Interior Package
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|Light Comfort Package
|yes
|Bose Audio Package
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Package
|yes
|Walnut Interior Package
|yes
|Premium Package Plus
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|100 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreens
|yes
|Espresso/Cognac Two-Tone Natural Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|18-way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Seatbelts in Titanium Blue
|yes
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Module
|yes
|Outer Door Entry Guards in Stainless Steel w/Model Designation
|yes
|Porsche Crest in Headrests
|yes
|Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|Umber Leather (Full Leather)
|yes
|Electronic Logbook for PCM
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraints
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edge
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Natural Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|Platinum Grey Leather (Full Leather)
|yes
|Front Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Driver Seat Memory Package
|yes
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|Luxor Beige Leather (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|Soft Ruffled Leather Seat Centers
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Seatbelts in Umber
|yes
|Umber/Light Tartufo Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Heated Front and Rear Seats
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Black/Titanium Blue Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Platinum Grey Leather (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Seatbelts in Guards Red
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Black Leather (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Seatbelts in Cognac
|yes
|Seatbelts in Silver Grey
|yes
|Roofliner in Alcantara
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Walnut
|yes
|Voice Control for PCM
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Umber/Cream Two-Tone Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|14-way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|yes
|Telephone Module w/Cordless Handset
|yes
|Luxor Beige Leather (Full Leather)
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Sand White
|yes
|Black Leather (Full Leather)
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Birch
|yes
|Seat Console Trim Leather
|yes
|Seatbelts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Compass Display
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel Column
|yes
|Heated Three-Spoke Multifunction Leather Steering Wheel
|yes
|Non-Smoker Package
|yes
|Decorative Side Logo
|yes
|Espresso Natural Leather (Special Leather)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof
|yes
|No Moonroof
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|Off-Road Underbody Protection
|yes
|19" Performance Summer Tires
|yes
|19" Cayenne Design II Wheel
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|20" RS Spyder Wheel
|yes
|Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Black Finish
|yes
|20" Performance Summer Tires
|yes
|19" Cayenne Turbo Wheel
|yes
|Roof Rails/Drip Rails in Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front And Rear)
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Wheel Arch Extensions in Black w/Side Door Protection Moldings
|yes
|Sport Exhaust System
|yes
|Heated Windshield
|yes
|Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crest
|yes
|21" 911 Turbo II Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|18" Cayenne S III Wheel
|yes
|20" Cayenne SportDesign II Wheel
|yes
|Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Aluminum
|yes
|21" SportEdition Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Stainless Steel Skid Plate (Front)
|yes
|21" SportEdition Wheel Painted Black w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Roof Transport System And Rails w/Moldings in Black
|yes
|21" SportEdition Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/ Removable Ball Joint
|yes
|18" Performance Summer Tires
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Front track
|65.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62.9 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4398 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6096 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|23.7 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.36 cd.
|Angle of approach
|26.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1698 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.0 degrees
|Length
|190.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5952 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.7 in.
|Height
|67.4 in.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Width
|76.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.7 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|255/55R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,700
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Base info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic