Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs
|Overview
See Cayenne Inventory
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/501.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|26.4 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.8 l
|Horsepower
|500 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.4 ft.
|Valves
|32
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|front and rear seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Exterior Package in Black
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Package
|yes
|Light Wood Package w/Gear Selector Lever
|yes
|Sportdesign Package
|yes
|Dark Wood Package w/Gear Selector Lever
|yes
|Light Comfort Package w/Driver Memory Package
|yes
|Offroad Technology Package
|yes
|Interior Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Offroad Technology Package in Combination w/Running Boards
|yes
|Light-Olive Wood Package (High-Gloss Finish)
|yes
|Light Olive Interior Package
|yes
|Deviating Stitching Interior Package
|yes
|Extended Interior Package (Large)
|yes
|Sportdesign Package w/Offroad
|yes
|Interior Package Leather
|yes
|Interior Package Black
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|410 watts stereo output
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on doors
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote window operation
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Door & Center Console Handles
|yes
|Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreens
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Orange 12 O'Clock Marker
|yes
|Dark Walnut Trim Gear Selector High-Gloss Finish
|yes
|Arm Rest w/Model Logo
|yes
|Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Porsche Crest in Headrests
|yes
|Electronic Logbook for PCM
|yes
|Universal Audio Interface
|yes
|Thicker Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Key Pouch in Interior Color Leather
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edge
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraints
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Sand Beige
|yes
|Cayenne Individualization Preparation
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Gear Selector
|yes
|Sports Seats w/Memory
|yes
|Illuminated Steel-Transsyberia Look Outer Door-Sill Guards
|yes
|Soft Look Leather Seats for Natural Leather
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Dark Walnut Trim
|yes
|Cargo Management System
|yes
|XM Satellite Radio
|yes
|Ski Bag
|yes
|Carbon Door and Center Console Handles
|yes
|Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Gear Selector
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Interface
|yes
|Arm Rest w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Seatbelts in Silver-Grey
|yes
|Seatbelts in Guards Red
|yes
|6-Disc CD Changer
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Carbon Steering Wheel
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Aluminum 12 O'Clock Marking
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher w/PCM
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Light Olive Trim
|yes
|Dark Walnut Trim Door and Center Console Handles
|yes
|Floor Mats
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Seat Centers and Door Lower Panel in Deviating Color
|yes
|Dark Walnut Package (High-Gloss Finish)
|yes
|Cargo Area Floor Mat w/Leather Surround
|yes
|Light Olive w/Matte Silk Finish Door & Center Console Handles
|yes
|Stone Grey/Steel Grey Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Air Vents Painted Black
|yes
|Leather Air Vents
|yes
|Two-Tone Leather Thicker Steering Wheel
|yes
|Illuminated Door Entry Guards
|yes
|Light Olive Trim Gear Selector Matte Silk Finish
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Chestnut Brown
|yes
|Gear Selector in Magnesium
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Light Olive Trim
|yes
|Voice Control for PCM
|yes
|Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interior
|yes
|Porsche Entry and Drive
|yes
|4-Zone Climate Control
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|yes
|Side Strips w/Model Designation
|yes
|Seat Centers in Deviating Color
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Sand White
|yes
|Havanna/Sand Beige Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Steel Grey
|yes
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|yes
|Leather Steering Wheel Column
|yes
|Extended Interior Package in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Non-Smoker Package
|yes
|Defrost Trim and Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Sand Beige Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Leather Trim Seat Base
|yes
|Black Full Leather Interior
|yes
|Soft Look Leather Seats for Smooth Leather
|yes
|Seatbelts in Sand Beige
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|58.5 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Power Tilt/Slide Moonroof
|yes
|Wheel Arch Extensions in Black
|yes
|Trailer Hitch w/o Hitch Ball
|yes
|Meteor Grey Metallic
|yes
|No Moonroof
|yes
|Wing Mirror in Transsyberia Look
|yes
|Sand White
|yes
|Panoramic Roof System
|yes
|Black
|yes
|Stainless Steel Nose and Tail Trim
|yes
|Air Vents Painted Exterior Color
|yes
|20" Sport Techno Wheel Painted Exterior Color
|yes
|Marine Blue Metallic
|yes
|Rocker Panel Extension
|yes
|Side Mirrors in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Stainless Steel End Trim
|yes
|Roof Carrying System
|yes
|Roof Rail System in Black
|yes
|20" Cayenne Sport Design Wheel
|yes
|19" All-Season Tires
|yes
|Running Boards
|yes
|Thermally Insulated Glass
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|21" SportPlus Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Olive Green Metallic
|yes
|Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Dual-Twin Sports Tailpipes
|yes
|Wing Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Transsyberia Look
|yes
|Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crest
|yes
|GTS Red (Special Paint)
|yes
|21" SportPlus Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Basalt Black Metallic
|yes
|21" SportPlus Wheel Painted Black w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Front Air Intakes Aluminum Look
|yes
|Wheel Spacers (17mm)
|yes
|20" Sport Techno Wheel
|yes
|Roof Rails in Aluminum Look w/Protection Strips
|yes
|Stainless Steel Nose Trim
|yes
|Macadamia Metallic
|yes
|21" Sport Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|21" SportPlus Transsyberia Look Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extension
|yes
|Crystal Silver Metallic
|yes
|Front Air Intakes in Transsyberia Look
|yes
|Side Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Front track
|64.6 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|63.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5192 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6790 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.1 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.35 cd.
|Angle of approach
|31.8 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1598 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|25.4 degrees
|Length
|188.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7716 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|8.5 in.
|Height
|66.7 in.
|Wheel base
|112.4 in.
|Width
|76.0 in.
|Rear track
|65.2 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|19 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|275/45R Z tires
|yes
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$99,900
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Related Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Honda Civic
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 CR-V
- 2019 Honda HR-V
- 2019 Honda Clarity
- Honda Fit 2019
- 2019 Odyssey
- 2019 Honda Insight
- Honda Clarity 2019
- 2020 Honda Civic