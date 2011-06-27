  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$99,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque516 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower500 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Packages
Exterior Package in Blackyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Light Wood Package w/Gear Selector Leveryes
Sportdesign Packageyes
Dark Wood Package w/Gear Selector Leveryes
Light Comfort Package w/Driver Memory Packageyes
Offroad Technology Packageyes
Interior Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Offroad Technology Package in Combination w/Running Boardsyes
Light-Olive Wood Package (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Light Olive Interior Packageyes
Deviating Stitching Interior Packageyes
Extended Interior Package (Large)yes
Sportdesign Package w/Offroadyes
Interior Package Leatheryes
Interior Package Blackyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
410 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyes
Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreensyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Orange 12 O'Clock Markeryes
Dark Walnut Trim Gear Selector High-Gloss Finishyes
Arm Rest w/Model Logoyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyes
Electronic Logbook for PCMyes
Universal Audio Interfaceyes
Thicker Heated Steering Wheelyes
Key Pouch in Interior Color Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgeyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraintsyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyes
Cayenne Individualization Preparationyes
Carbon Fiber Gear Selectoryes
Sports Seats w/Memoryyes
Illuminated Steel-Transsyberia Look Outer Door-Sill Guardsyes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Natural Leatheryes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Dark Walnut Trimyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
XM Satellite Radioyes
Ski Bagyes
Carbon Door and Center Console Handlesyes
Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Gear Selectoryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Interfaceyes
Arm Rest w/Porsche Crestyes
Seatbelts in Silver-Greyyes
Seatbelts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Multifunction Carbon Steering Wheelyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Aluminum 12 O'Clock Markingyes
Fire Extinguisher w/PCMyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Light Olive Trimyes
Dark Walnut Trim Door and Center Console Handlesyes
Floor Matsyes
Instrument Dials in Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Centers and Door Lower Panel in Deviating Coloryes
Dark Walnut Package (High-Gloss Finish)yes
Cargo Area Floor Mat w/Leather Surroundyes
Light Olive w/Matte Silk Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyes
Stone Grey/Steel Grey Full Leather Interioryes
Air Vents Painted Blackyes
Leather Air Ventsyes
Two-Tone Leather Thicker Steering Wheelyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guardsyes
Light Olive Trim Gear Selector Matte Silk Finishyes
Instrument Dials in Chestnut Brownyes
Gear Selector in Magnesiumyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Light Olive Trimyes
Voice Control for PCMyes
Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interioryes
Porsche Entry and Driveyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryes
Instrument Dials in Sand Whiteyes
Havanna/Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryes
Instrument Dials in Steel Greyyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Leather Steering Wheel Columnyes
Extended Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Non-Smoker Packageyes
Defrost Trim and Mirror in Leatheryes
Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryes
Leather Trim Seat Baseyes
Black Full Leather Interioryes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Smooth Leatheryes
Seatbelts in Sand Beigeyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Blackyes
Trailer Hitch w/o Hitch Ballyes
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
No Moonroofyes
Wing Mirror in Transsyberia Lookyes
Sand Whiteyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyes
Blackyes
Stainless Steel Nose and Tail Trimyes
Air Vents Painted Exterior Coloryes
20" Sport Techno Wheel Painted Exterior Coloryes
Marine Blue Metallicyes
Rocker Panel Extensionyes
Side Mirrors in Aluminum Lookyes
Stainless Steel End Trimyes
Roof Carrying Systemyes
Roof Rail System in Blackyes
20" Cayenne Sport Design Wheelyes
19" All-Season Tiresyes
Running Boardsyes
Thermally Insulated Glassyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
21" SportPlus Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Olive Green Metallicyes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Dual-Twin Sports Tailpipesyes
Wing Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Transsyberia Lookyes
Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crestyes
GTS Red (Special Paint)yes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted Black w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Front Air Intakes Aluminum Lookyes
Wheel Spacers (17mm)yes
20" Sport Techno Wheelyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Look w/Protection Stripsyes
Stainless Steel Nose Trimyes
Macadamia Metallicyes
21" Sport Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
21" SportPlus Transsyberia Look Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyes
Crystal Silver Metallicyes
Front Air Intakes in Transsyberia Lookyes
Side Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Aluminum Lookyes
Measurements
Front track64.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5192 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach31.8 degrees
Maximum payload1598 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width76.0 in.
Rear track65.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GTS Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
275/45R Z tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
