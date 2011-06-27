  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Cayenne Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG151616
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyesyes
Center limited slip differentialyesyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed manual
mechanical center differentialyesyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/19 mpg14/20 mpg14/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/501.6 mi.369.6/528.0 mi.369.6/528.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG151616
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm273 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l3.6 l3.6 l
Horsepower385 hp @ 6200 rpm290 hp @ 6200 rpm290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle38.4 ft.38.4 ft.38.4 ft.
Valves322424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
emergency braking preparationyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Exterior Package in Blackyesyesyes
Interior Package in Transsyberia Lookyesyesyes
Interior Package Light Olive Trimyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyesyesyes
Light Wood Package w/Gear Selector Leveryesyesno
Sportdesign Packageyesyesyes
Dark Wood Package w/Gear Selector Leveryesyesno
Leather Packageyesyesyes
Light Comfort Package w/Driver Memory Packageyesyesyes
Offroad Technology Packageyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted Blackyesyesyes
Offroad Technology Package in Combination w/Running Boardsyesyesyes
Sport Aluminum Packageyesyesyes
Light-Olive Wood Package (High-Gloss Finish)yesyesyes
Deviating Stitching Interior Packageyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package (Large)yesyesyes
Sportdesign Package w/Offroadyesyesyes
Interior Package Painted Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Light Comfort Packagenoyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
100 watts stereo outputyesyesyes
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyesyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
12 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
leather trim on center consoleyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
cargo netyesyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnono
power steeringyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
cooled storage compartmentyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyesno
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
extended cabin heatingyesnono
Air conditioningnoyesyes
Audio controls on steering wheelnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyesyesyes
Roll-Up Rear Side Sunscreensyesyesyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Orange 12 O'Clock Markeryesyesyes
Dark Walnut Trim Gear Selector High-Gloss Finishyesyesno
Arm Rest w/Model Logoyesyesyes
Heated Front and Rear Seats w/Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Preparation for Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Porsche Crest in Headrestsyesyesyes
Electronic Logbook for PCMyesyesyes
Universal Audio Interfaceyesyesyes
Thicker Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Key Pouch in Interior Color Leatheryesyesyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgeyesyesyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Rear Seat Head Restraintsyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Beigeyesyesyes
Cayenne Individualization Preparationyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Gear Selectoryesyesno
Sports Seats w/Memoryyesyesyes
Standard Black Leather Interioryesnono
Illuminated Steel-Transsyberia Look Outer Door-Sill Guardsyesyesyes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Natural Leatheryesyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Dark Walnut Trimyesyesyes
Cargo Management Systemyesyesyes
XM Satellite Radioyesyesyes
Comfort Seats w/Memoryyesyesyes
Heated Front and Rear Seatsyesyesyes
Ski Bagyesyesyes
Carbon Door and Center Console Handlesyesyesyes
Light Olive Trim w/High Gloss Finish Gear Selectoryesyesno
Porsche Communication Management w/Navigation Moduleyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyesyes
Bluetooth Handsfree Phone Interfaceyesyesyes
Arm Rest w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Seatbelts in Silver-Greyyesyesyes
Soft Look Leather Seatsyesyesyes
Seatbelts in Guards Redyesyesyes
6-Disc CD Changeryesyesyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Carbon Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Steering Wheel in Alcantara w/Aluminum 12 O'Clock Markingyesyesyes
Fire Extinguisher w/PCMyesyesyes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Light Olive Trimyesyesyes
Dark Walnut Trim Door and Center Console Handlesyesyesyes
Floor Matsyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Seat Centers and Door Lower Panel in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Dark Walnut Package (High-Gloss Finish)yesyesyes
Center Console Arm Rest w/Logoyesyesyes
Cargo Area Floor Mat w/Leather Surroundyesyesyes
Light Olive w/Matte Silk Finish Door & Center Console Handlesyesyesyes
Stone Grey/Steel Grey Full Leather Interioryesyesyes
Air Vents Painted Blackyesyesyes
Leather Air Ventsyesyesyes
Two-Tone Leather Thicker Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guardsyesyesyes
Light Olive Trim Gear Selector Matte Silk Finishyesyesno
Instrument Dials in Chestnut Brownyesyesyes
Gear Selector in Magnesiumyesyesno
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel w/Light Olive Trimyesyesyes
Voice Control for PCMyesyesyes
Heated Front Seatsyesyesyes
Black/Chestnut Brown Natural Leather Interioryesyesyes
Standard Stone Grey/Steel Grey Leatheryesnono
Porsche Entry and Driveyesyesyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyesyesyes
Thicker Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyesyesyes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyesyesyes
Seat Centers in Deviating Coloryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Sand Whiteyesyesyes
Havanna/Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryesyesyes
Instrument Dials in Steel Greyyesyesyes
Heated Front Seats w/Heated Steering Wheelyesyesyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyesyesyes
Compass Displayyesyesyes
Leather Steering Wheel Columnyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Non-Smoker Packageyesyesyes
Defrost Trim and Mirror in Leatheryesyesyes
Sand Beige Full Leather Interioryesyesyes
Leather Trim Seat Baseyesyesyes
Rooflining in Alcantarayesyesyes
Black Full Leather Interioryesyesyes
Soft Look Leather Seats for Smooth Leatheryesyesyes
Standard Havanna/Sand Beige Leatheryesnono
Seatbelts in Sand Beigeyesyesyes
Black Leather Interiornoyesyes
Driver Seat Memory Packagenoyesyes
Automatic Climate Controlnoyesyes
Stainless Steel Door Entry Guardsnoyesyes
Stone Grey/Steel Grey Leather Interiornoyesyes
Havanna/Sand Beige Leather Interiornoyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
leatheryesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyesyes
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Power Tilt/Slide Moonroofyesyesyes
Trailer Hitch w/o Hitch Ballyesyesyes
No Moonroofyesyesyes
Wing Mirror in Transsyberia Lookyesyesyes
Sand Whiteyesyesyes
Blackyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Nose and Tail Trimyesyesyes
19" Cayenne Design Wheelyesyesyes
Side Mirrors in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Stainless Steel End Trimyesyesyes
19" Performance Summer Tiresyesyesyes
Roof Carrying Systemyesyesyes
Thermally Insulated Glassyesyesyes
21" SportPlus Wheel w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Olive Green Metallicyesyesyes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Wing Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Transsyberia Lookyesyesyes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted w/Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Wheel Spacers (17mm)yesyesyes
Roof Rails in Aluminum Look w/Protection Stripsyesyesyes
Stainless Steel Nose Trimyesyesyes
Macadamia Metallicyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes in Transsyberia Lookyesyesyes
Side Mirror and Roof Spoiler in Aluminum Lookyesyesyes
Wheel Arch Extensions in Blackyesyesyes
Meteor Grey Metallicyesyesyes
Panoramic Roof Systemyesyesyes
Air Vents Painted Exterior Coloryesyesyes
20" Sport Techno Wheel Painted Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Marine Blue Metallicyesyesyes
Rocker Panel Extensionyesyesyes
Roof Rail System in Blackyesyesyes
20" Cayenne Sport Design Wheelyesyesyes
Running Boardsyesyesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Sport Exhaust Systemyesnono
Dual-Twin Sports Tailpipesyesyesyes
Wheel Hub Covers w/Colored Crestyesyesyes
GTS Red (Special Paint)yesyesyes
Basalt Black Metallicyesyesyes
18" Cayenne Turbo II Wheelyesyesyes
21" SportPlus Wheel Painted Black w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Front Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
20" Sport Techno Wheelyesyesyes
21" Sport Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
21" SportPlus Transsyberia Look Wheel w/Exterior Color Wheel Arch Extensionyesyesyes
Crystal Silver Metallicyesyesyes
18" Performance Summer Tiresyesyesyes
18" Cayenne S II Wheelnoyesyes
17" Performance Summer Tiresnoyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Front track64.9 in.65.2 in.65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.63.0 cu.ft.63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4949 lbs.4784 lbs.4762 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.6493 lbs.6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.0.35 cd.0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.6 degrees28.6 degrees28.6 degrees
Maximum payload1841 lbs.1709 lbs.1731 lbs.
Angle of departure22.8 degrees22.8 degrees22.8 degrees
Length188.9 in.188.9 in.188.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height66.9 in.66.9 in.66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.112.4 in.112.4 in.
Width76.0 in.76.0 in.76.0 in.
Rear track65.6 in.65.9 in.65.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Exterior Colors
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GTS Red
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GTS Red
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GTS Red
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black/Chestnut Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesnono
All season tiresyesyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyesyes
255/55R Z tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
235/65R Z tiresnoyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$60,700
Starting MSRP
$48,500
Starting MSRP
$45,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Cayenne Inventory

