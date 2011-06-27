Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2009 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$124,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/501.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Torque553 lb-ft @ 2250 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower550 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.39 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$124,800
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
410 watts stereo outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$124,800
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$124,800
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,800
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Front track65.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight5192 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.37 cd.
Angle of approach31.8 degrees
Maximum payload1598 lbs.
Angle of departure25.4 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height66.7 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track66.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Exterior Colors
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Lava Gray Metallic
  • GTS Red
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Havanna , premium leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$124,800
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$124,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$124,800
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
