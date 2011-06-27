  1. Home
Used 2009 Porsche Cayenne GTS Tiptronic Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Cayenne
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyes
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.2/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque369 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.8 l
Horsepower405 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.39 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
suede and alloy trim on shift knobyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alcantara trim on center consoleyes
suede and alloy trim on doorsyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track65.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity63.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4949 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Angle of approach29.7 degrees
Maximum payload1841 lbs.
Angle of departure23.3 degrees
Length188.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height66.0 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.
Width77.1 in.
Rear track66.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • GTS Red
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Marine Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Olive Green Metallic
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Havanna, premium leather/alcantara
  • Stone, premium leather/alcantara
  • Sand Beige, premium leather/alcantara
  • Black, premium leather/alcantara
  • Stone Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Havanna, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
21 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
295/35R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
