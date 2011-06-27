  1. Home
Used 2006 Porsche Cayenne Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Cayenne
Overview
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV8V6
Combined MPG1415
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Center limited slip differentialyesyes
transmission hill holderyesyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyesyes
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel drive
hi-lo gear selectionyesyes
mechanical center differentialyesyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/448.8 mi.369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.4 gal.26.4 gal.
Combined MPG1415
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Torque310 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm229 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l3.2 l
Horsepower340 hp @ 6000 rpm247 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.39.0 ft.
Valves3224
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
traction controlyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
diversity antennayesyes
350 watts stereo outputyesno
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesno
14 total speakersyesno
2 subwoofer(s)yesno
radio data systemyesyes
72 watts stereo outputnoyes
12 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
alloy and leather trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
cargo netyesyes
Climate controlyesno
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyesyes
power steeringyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
beverage cooleryesyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyesyes
Dual zone air conditioningnoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
1 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyes
remote window operationyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
12 -way power passenger seatyesyes
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesyes
Front leg room40.6 in.40.6 in.
leatheryesyes
12 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front head room39.6 in.39.6 in.
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.58.5 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front hip room57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.53.3 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room56.7 in.56.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Front track64.8 in.65.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.5 cu.ft.62.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight4949 lbs.4784 lbs.
Gross weight6790 lbs.6493 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd..38 cd.
Angle of approach29.1 degrees29.1 degrees
Maximum payload1841 lbs.1709 lbs.
Angle of departure25.7 degrees25.7 degrees
Length188.3 in.188.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7716 lbs.7716 lbs.
Ground clearance8.5 in.8.5 in.
Height66.9 in.66.9 in.
Wheel base112.4 in.112.4 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.
Rear track65.4 in.65.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Exterior Colors
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Prosecco Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sea Blue
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Prosecco Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Jarama Beige Metallic
  • Sand White
  • Crystal Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Sea Blue
Interior Colors
  • Palm Green, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Palm Green , leather
  • Black, leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Palm Green, premium leather
  • Stone/Steel Grey, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, premium leather
  • Havanna/Sand Beige, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Stone Grey/Steel Grey, leather
  • Palm Green, leather
  • Sand Beige, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesno
255/55R18 tiresyesno
temporary spare tireyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsnoyes
235/65R17 tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$57,200
Starting MSRP
$42,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles