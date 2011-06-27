  1. Home
Used 2003 Porsche Cayenne SUV Consumer Reviews

Satisfied

Kev, 12/21/2004
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

I am 6'2 and have desired a 911 even before I could afford one. However, I refused to pay that much for a vehicle I could not be comfortable in. My prayers were answered with the Cayenne. I love this vehicle, like no other SUV on the market. Certainly, I have encountered small issues that were addressed and fixed quickly. This SUV is the best: Performance, power and comfort.



Don't settle for less

Knight23, 07/02/2003
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

After torturing my wife with test drives and performance reviews I finally decided on the Cayenne S. I was tempted to go for the turbo, but who really needs a 450 hp SUV? If someone is willing to take their SUV over 150 to beat me then they deserve to win...



Excellent driving machine

Mike Weiss, 02/19/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Handles and performs just like the famous sportscars. I sincerely recommend this to anyone who would like to purchase a Porsche but wants the feel of a sports car.



Exhilaration!

jamie83, 06/18/2003
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

This car will shave 10 years off your age faster than a White House intern. It does everything great - performance, handling, comfort, looks and gadgets. It gives the feel of total authority over the road. It is probably overpriced, but it is a better value to the equally priced S500 4MATIC. Life is short. Drive fast.



Maintenance money pit!

Sacha, 09/24/2008
10 of 14 people found this review helpful

This is a great fast SUV, but that's about it. The fuel mileage is terrible at average of 10 mpg for street driving. The worst part is the cost of maintenance. This has become a money with average $5000 in yearly repairs after 60K miles. Brakes cost $1400 every year. The 60K mile service costs $2500. Things start to break that are not covered by 100k Porsche maintenance warranty at average of $1800. I would stay away from this car unless you like paying Porsche for service.


