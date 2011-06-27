2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid Platinum Edition Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$93,800
|Engine Type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|descent control
|yes
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|21 mpg
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|46 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|17 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|3.0 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|72
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/22 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|396.0/435.6 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Base engine type
|Plug-in hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5,300 rpm
|Torque
|516 lb-ft @ 1,340 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|1,470 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear multi-adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Smoking Package
|yes
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,710
|14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Package
|+$1,290
|Extended Exterior Package in Black
|+$920
|Performance Package
|+$4,230
|SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiber
|+$8,280
|SportDesign Package in High Gloss Black
|+$5,660
|Premium Package Plus
|+$4,070
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|710 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|cooled storage compartment
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|extended cabin heating/cooling
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Seat Belts in Graphite Blue
|+$660
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in White
|+$420
|Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound System
|+$5,810
|Under Door Puddle Light Projectors
|+$330
|4-Zone Climate Control
|+$990
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Design Subsecond Clock
|+$1,140
|Interior Trim in Leather
|+$1,190
|Interior Trim in Exterior Color
|+$990
|Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$2,070
|Seat Base in Leather (Front)
|+$1,710
|Bespoke Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,680
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|+$660
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centers
|+$6,730
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$800
|Seat Belts in Slate Grey
|+$660
|Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)
|+$2,230
|Interior Trim in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,000
|Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$420
|Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|+$2,370
|Interior Trim in Natural Olive Grey
|yes
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut
|+$800
|Interior Trim in Dark Walnut
|yes
|Seat Belts in Mojave Beige
|+$660
|Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnut
|+$1,460
|Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Charging
|+$690
|Seat Belts in Cohiba Brown
|+$660
|Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
|+$660
|Night Vision Assist
|+$2,420
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|+$4,060
|Central Tachometer in Mojave Beige
|+$420
|Exclusive Design Gear Selector
|+$990
|Center Console Armrest w/Model Designation
|+$450
|Interior Trim in Red Gum
|+$1,000
|Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Red
|+$420
|Central Tachometer in White
|+$420
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
|+$3,300
|Illuminated Bespoke Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminum
|+$3,370
|Cargo Management System
|+$420
|Deviated Stitching Interior Package
|+$5,010
|Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows
|+$450
|Porsche Rear Seat Entertainment
|+$2,760
|Bespoke Decal Set
|+$1,350
|Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,070
|Heated Seats (Front and Rear)
|+$530
|Ventilation Seats (Front)
|+$850
|Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protection
|+$340
|Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)
|+$2,000
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Leather
|+$560
|Fire Extinguisher
|+$140
|Roof Lining in Race-Tex
|+$1,690
|Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crest
|+$450
|Interior Grab Handles in Race-Tex
|+$1,380
|Ionizer
|+$350
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber
|+$800
|Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
|+$2,000
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gum
|+$800
|Interior Trim in Deviated Leather
|+$2,590
|Steering Column Casing in Leather w/Deviated Stitching
|+$660
|Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Control and Active Lane Keep Assist (ALK)
|+$3,610
|Interior Trim in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Seat Belts in Truffle Brown
|+$660
|Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$1,380
|Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edging
|+$840
|Rear Comfort Seats (2+1)
|yes
|Fixed Luggage Compartment Cover in Leather
|+$1,130
|Interior Grab Handles in Leather
|+$1,380
|Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,040
|Heated Steering Wheel
|+$280
|Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tex
|+$470
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Soft Close Doors
|+$780
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Red
|+$560
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|+$310
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silver
|+$560
|Preparation for Paint to Sample
|yes
|25-foot Charging Cable
|yes
|Supply Cable for NEMA 6-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|+$580
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$1,650
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-50 Electrical Socket
|yes
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$1,650
|Ultra High Performance Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|+$630
|Summer Tires for 21" Wheels
|yes
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiber
|+$1,630
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,200
|Supply Cable for NEMA 14-30 Electrical Socket
|yes
|22" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$1,090
|LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
|+$1,770
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Color
|+$2,770
|Clear LED Taillights
|+$990
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$2,770
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels
|+$600
|21" RS Spyder Design Wheels
|+$600
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$1,650
|21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$600
|22" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|+$1,630
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Black
|+$2,770
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels
|+$1,480
|Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Satin Platinum
|+$2,770
|21" Cayenne AeroDesign Wheels
|+$990
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$540
|Vehicle Keys in Leather and Key Pouch in Leather
|+$690
|Surround View
|+$1,200
|21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallic
|+$1,650
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|Trailer Hitch
|+$660
|Deletion of Acid Green Accents
|yes
|Exterior Mirrors Lower Trim and Base Painted in Exterior Color
|+$660
|Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Black
|+$660
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Black
|yes
|Door Handles in High Gloss Black
|+$350
|Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Black
|+$2,260
|"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Black
|yes
|"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$680
|Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)
|+$1,560
|Model Designation on Doors in Red
|+$310
|Model Designation on Doors in Aurum
|+$310
|SportDesign Front Fascia w/Lower Trim in Exterior Color
|+$3,610
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|+$310
|Exclusive Design Fuel Cap
|+$160
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurum
|+$560
|"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Black
|+$560
|Upper Wing in High Gloss Black
|+$560
|Heated Windshield
|+$490
|Model Designation in Exterior Color
|+$350
|Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Tex
|+$540
|Thermally and Noise Insulated Glass
|+$1,130
|7.2 kW On-Board Charger
|+$1,230
|Head-Up Display
|+$1,720
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.2 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|17.6 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|5,265 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6,735 lbs.
|Height
|66.0 in.
|Length
|194.2 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|50.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum payload
|1,470 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.4 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.1 in.
|Turning circle
|39.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|114.0 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 x 11.0 in. wheels
|yes
|315/35R Z tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 80,000 mi.
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10,000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50,000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
