Introduced in 2020, the Cayenne Coupe is Porsche's inevitable foray into the sleeker coupe-like performance SUV segment. Joining the Audi Q8, BMW X6 and Mercedes-Benz GLE, the Cayenne Coupe offers the most sports car-like driving experience of the bunch. Previously, the Turbo and the S E-Hybrid offered the highest levels of performance. Now, for 2022, Porsche has added the Turbo GT to the mix. The Turbo GT will only be available in the Coupe body style and features a comprehensive list of performance enhancements to cement the Cayenne Coupe's position as the sports car of SUVs.
2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid
MSRP range: $88,600 - $167,800
FAQ
Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 Cayenne Coupe both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cayenne Coupe has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Learn more
Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cayenne Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cayenne Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 Cayenne Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is the 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $88,600.
Other versions include:
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $167,800
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $88,600
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
If you're interested in the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the next question is, which Cayenne Coupe model is right for you? Cayenne Coupe variants include Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Cayenne Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Accent 2007
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2006
- Used BMW 6 Series 2006
- Used Ram Dakota 2005
- Used Kia Sportage 2009
- Used Lexus CT 200H 2016 For Sale
- Used Lexus IS 350 2006
- Used Lexus LS 500 1999
- Used Ford Expedition 2008
- Used Pontiac Firebird 1991
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi RS 6
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2020 V90 Cross Country
- Volvo V60 Cross Country 2020
- Mercedes-Benz Metris 2021
- Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2020
- 2020 McLaren 570S
- 2022 Kia Telluride
- 2022 Toyota Tacoma
- 2022 CR-V
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Crossovers
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Chevrolet Camaro
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2022
- 2022 Equinox
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2022 Traverse
- 2021 Corvette
- 2022 Chevrolet Blazer
- Chevrolet Malibu 2022
- 2020 Impala
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2022 Honda Civic
- 2022 Subaru Impreza
- 2022 Prius
- Nissan LEAF 2022
- Nissan Kicks 2021
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 2021 Golf
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Ford Mustang Mach-E 2021
- 2020 Fit
Hot new vehicles
More photos
Automotive News
- Truck News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Toyota News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Tesla News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Lincoln News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- BMW News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Volkswagen News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Porsche News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Audi News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Dodge News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
- Acura News Articles, Reviews, and Insights
Recommended
- Jeep Commander 2009 Features Specs
- Used 2022 Ford F 450 Super Duty York Pa
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2018
- Used Toyota Tacoma in Wesley Chapel, FL
- Land Rover Discovery Sport 2022 SUV Consumer Reviews
Other models
- Used Tesla Model-S in San Marcos, CA
- Used Audi SQ8 in Mount Vernon, NY
- Used Audi A4-Allroad in Lakewood, CA
- Used Cadillac Ats-Coupe in Rocklin, CA
- Used Honda Element in Noblesville, IN
- Used Mini Cooper-Countryman in Rialto, CA
- Used Infiniti JX in Fishers, IN
- Used BMW 8-Series in Elgin, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Warner Robins, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Denton, TX
- Used BMW 5-Series-Gran-Turismo in Miami Gardens, FL
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Infiniti Ex in Portland, OR
- Used Honda Cr-V-Hybrid in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Dodge Charger in Yorba Linda, CA
- Used Subaru WRX in Pico Rivera, CA
- Used Ford Transit-Connect in Laguna Niguel, CA
- Used GMC Canyon in Milpitas, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Brownsville, TX
- Used Volvo V90-Cross-Country in Boynton Beach, FL
- Used Volvo XC90 in Hesperia, CA
- Used Dodge Dart in Portsmouth, VA
- Used Chrysler 300M in Carson, CA
- Used Audi RS-7 in Lawrence, MA
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Castle Rock, CO
- Used Chevrolet Silverado-1500-Classic in Rockville, MD
- Used Kia Seltos in Rancho Cordova, CA