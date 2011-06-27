2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$131,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)355.5/450.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.7 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$131,900
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque567 lb-ft @ 1960 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower541 hp @ 5750 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves32
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$131,900
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Exterior Package in Blackyes
SportDesign Package in High Gloss Blackyes
Assistance Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Packageyes
Performance Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Carbon Fiberyes
SportDesign Package in Carbon Fiberyes
Lightweight Sport Package in Blackyes
Premium Package Plus w/Lightweight Sport Package in Blackyes
Smoking Packageyes
Lightweight Sport Packageyes
14-Way Power Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Off-Road Packageyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats w/Memory Packageyes
Premium Package Plusyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
14 total speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
710 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$131,900
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Transmission controls and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$131,900
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Burmester 3D High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Deep-Pile Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Bordeaux Redyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiberyes
Preparation for the Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Interior Trim in Deviated Leatheryes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Center Console Armrest w/Model Designationyes
Ambient Lightingyes
Seat Belts in Graphite Blueyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Interior Trim in Red Gumyes
Reversible Luggage Compartment Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Night Vision Assistyes
Smartphone Compartment w/Wireless Chargingyes
Interior Trim in Textured Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Slate Greyyes
Cargo Management Systemyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Packageyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnutyes
Interior Grab Handles in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Whiteyes
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Texyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Anthracite Chestnutyes
Interior Grab Handles in Race-Texyes
Center Console Armrest w/Porsche Crestyes
Exclusive Design Gear Selectoryes
Ventilation Seats (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Interior Trim in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Comfort Accessyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Seat Belts in Mojave Beigeyes
Porsche InnoDrive w/Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Sport Chrono Stopwatch/Compass Dial in Mojave Beigeyes
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Redyes
Central Tachometer in Bordeaux Redyes
Interior Trim Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windowsyes
Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Seat Belts in Truffle Brownyes
Seat Belts in Cohiba Brownyes
Illuminated Personalized Door-Sill Guards in Dark Silver Brushed Aluminumyes
Interior Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Ionizeryes
Central Tachometer in Whiteyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Interior Trim in High Gloss Blackyes
Deviated Leather Seat Centersyes
Interior Trim in Natural Olive Greyyes
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Red Gumyes
Central Tachometer in Mojave Beigeyes
4-Zone Climate Controlyes
Seat Belts in Chalkyes
Seat Base in Leather (Front and Rear)yes
Air Vent Slats and Air Vent Surrounds in Exterior Coloryes
Owner's Manual Wallet in Leatheryes
Under Door Puddle Light Projectorsyes
Porsche Rear Seat Entertainmentyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Personalized Reversible Loadspace Mat w/Leather Edging and Loading Edge Protectionyes
Rear Comfort Seats (2+1)yes
Personalized Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Massage Seat Function (Front) w/Seat Ventilation (Front)yes
Interior Trim in Dark Walnutyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$131,900
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,900
14 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
14 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$131,900
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheelsyes
Exterior Mirrors Painted in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
Window Trim in Silveryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Deletion of Model Designationyes
Surround Viewyes
Summer Tires for 21" Wheelsyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Redyes
Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Door Handles in High Gloss Blackyes
Trailer Hitchyes
22" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Sport Tailpipes in Blackyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Stainless Steel Skid Plates (Front and Rear)yes
Heated Windshieldyes
Sport Tailpipes in Silveryes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in High Gloss Blackyes
Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV+)yes
Thermally and Noise Insulated Glassyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
Soft Close Doorsyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Silveryes
21" Cayenne Turbo Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Housing in Carbon Fiberyes
Model Designation in Exterior Coloryes
21" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
Clear Taillightsyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheelsyes
LED-Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Model Designation on Doors in Redyes
"PORSCHE" Logo and Model Designation in Satin Blackyes
22" RS Spyder Design Wheelsyes
22" GT Design Wheels in Satin Platinumyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Race-Texyes
21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Head-Up Displayyes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Sport Exhaust System w/Tailpipes in Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Aurumyes
Model Designation on Doors in Aurumyes
LED-Matrix Design Headlights in Black w/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)yes
Upper Wing in High Gloss Blackyes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Exterior Coloryes
"PORSCHE" Logo in Satin Black and Model Designation in High Gloss Blackyes
"PORSCHE" Logo on Side in Silveryes
22" Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Jet Black Metallicyes
Vehicle Keys Painted and Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Maximum cargo capacity53.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight5024 lbs.
Gross weight6426 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.1 cu.ft.
Angle of approach27.5 degrees
Maximum payload1402 lbs.
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Length194.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height65.1 in.
Wheel base114.0 in.
Width78.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Exterior Colors
  • Dolomite Silver Metallic
  • Lava Orange
  • Black
  • Moonlight Blue Metallic
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Carrara White Metallic
  • Quartzite Grey Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Chalk
  • Carmine Red
Interior Colors
  • Slate Grey/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Black/Bordeaux Red, leather
  • Graphite Blue/Chalk, leather
  • Black/Silver Houndstooth, leather
  • Black/Mojave Beige, leather
  • Slate Grey, leather
  • Truffle Brown, premium leather
  • Black, leather
  • Truffle Brown/Cohiba Brown, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$131,900
315/35R Z tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
21 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$131,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$131,900
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.

