2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid

MSRP range: $87,600 - $166,200
2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid 4dr SUV Exterior
MSRP$88,950
Edmunds suggests you pay$88,950
Other years
2021
2020
Porsche Cayenne Coupe for Sale

2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Impressive handling for a crossover SUV
  • Wide selection of powerful engines available
  • Exquisite interior and build quality
  • Plenty of customization options
  • Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
  • Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
  • Poor visibility out of the rear
  • Fans are weak at low speeds and noisy at high speeds
  • The sporty GTS Coupe joins model lineup
  • Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid pricing

in Ashburn, VA
    Features & Specs

    E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$87,600
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower455 hp @ 5300 rpm
    Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
    Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
    4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$166,200
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 4
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    Horsepower670 hp @ 5750 rpm
    See all 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid features & specs

    FAQ

    Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Cayenne Coupe both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Porsche Cayenne Coupe fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Cayenne Coupe gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Cayenne Coupe has 17.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Porsche Cayenne Coupe. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe:

    • The sporty GTS Coupe joins model lineup
    • Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe reliable?

    To determine whether the Porsche Cayenne Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Cayenne Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Cayenne Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Cayenne Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

    The least-expensive 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $87,600.

    Other versions include:

    • E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $87,600
    • Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $166,200
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?

    If you're interested in the Porsche Cayenne Coupe, the next question is, which Cayenne Coupe model is right for you? Cayenne Coupe variants include E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of Cayenne Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

    2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid Overview

    The 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid is offered in the following styles: E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), and Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Cayenne Coupe Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Cayenne Coupe Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including E-Hybrid, Turbo S E-Hybrid, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Read our full review of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid here.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid?

    Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

    Which 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrids are available in my area?

    2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid Listings and Inventory

    Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid.

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 [object Object] Cayenne Coupe Hybrid for sale near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid Cayenne Coupe Hybrid you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Porsche Cayenne Coupe for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $23,725.

    Find a new Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,694.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid and all available trim types: E-Hybrid, Turbo S E-Hybrid. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

