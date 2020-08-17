2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Review

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. This year's Cayenne pushes the sports-car theme even harder with the addition of a so-called coupe body style that sacrifices some practicality for a more car-like profile. The Cayenne Coupe rides on the same wheelbase as the regular Cayenne, so legroom and cabin storage are unaffected. But the chopped roof that gives the Cayenne Coupe a sleeker look also cuts into rear headroom and the cargo area. What the coupe loses in usability, it gains in performance. A number of the Cayenne's optional features are standard on the coupe, including an adaptive suspension system, the Sport Chrono package (which adds a more aggressive driving mode and launch control), and larger wheels with optional summer performance tires. The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. The Cayenne Coupe has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag — but that won't tear us away. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your shortlist.

Our verdict 7.6 / 10

The Cayenne Coupe delivers incredible acceleration and is relentlessly grippy around corners. It's hard to believe it can pull this off yet be so comfortable to drive every day. We also like the expertly crafted cabin and huge range of customization options. Alas, those options are costly, and the Coupe concedes a good amount of cargo space and visibility because of its sloping roofline. But on the whole the Cayenne Coupe is an ideal luxury SUV for the performance-minded buyer.

How does it drive? 8.0

The Cayenne Coupe S — the trim we tested — is astonishingly fast in a straight line. In Edmunds testing, it accelerated from 0 to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds. Few high-performance midsize SUVs can beat that. When you're not accelerating full out, slow-speed response around town is a little lacking in the default driving mode. Selecting either the Sport or Sport Plus mode sharpens response to more agreeable levels.



Considering the Cayenne Coupe S is a sizable SUV, it handles corners extremely well, with almost zero body roll. It changes direction quickly and there's plenty of grip from the ultra-wide performance tires. Steering, though precise, requires more effort at slow speeds and delivers less road feedback than we were expecting.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Cayenne Coupe S strikes an excellent balance between comfort and performance. The front seats are bolstered well and hold you in place around high-speed corners, and they're also plush enough to keep you comfortable on long road trips. The ride quality is excellent thanks to Porsche's optional air suspension that soaks up most big bumps.



Somewhat surprisingly, the Cayenne loses points here for an unrefined climate control system. Air-conditioning fans are relatively weak at low settings and loud at higher settings. It's hard to strike a comfortable but quiet balance. Engine noise is constant, but it's mostly at low volumes and admittedly a relatively pleasant tone. Tire noise, though, is a bit more grating from the summer performance rubber.

How’s the interior? 7.0

There's a lot to learn with Cayenne's cabin controls. Small buttons abound, and many are tucked behind the console gear selector, requiring you look to away from the road to see what you're pressing. The driver's seat position is as you'd expect from a Porsche: excellent. There's a wide range of adjustments in the driver's seat and the steering column to suit a variety of people and preferences.



Forward visibility is great thanks to a low dashboard. But visibility directly back and at your flanks suffers because of a small rear window, sloping rear roofline and large rear roof pillars. As for interior space, the cabin is roomier than you'd expect thanks to certain design tweaks Porsche made in the Coupe. There's plenty of space for four adults. Headroom and legroom are great all around, though you still have to duck under the roofline a bit when entering the back.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Porsche's 12-inch touchscreen has crisp graphics and bright colors; it's a great-looking screen. The standard audio system, however, is a bit disappointing at this price point. It distorts at high volume and has a poor dynamic range. Music lovers will want one of the optional upgraded systems.



Smartphone integration is a mixed bag too. Apple CarPlay integration works wirelessly or through a USB cord. But in our testing we found that if we connected an iPhone wirelessly, the Cayenne had a hard time figuring out what to do if the USB was plugged in as well. We also noticed other phone disconnects or failures to connect. The integrated voice command system works pretty well, though, and gives you some wiggle room for natural speech.



Standard driver aids are also conspicuously absent. Only automatic emergency braking comes standard. Blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise are all optional.

How’s the storage? 7.0

The Cayenne Coupe loses some space when compared to its standard-roof sibling. Rear cargo space is 22 cubic feet behind the rear seat and 54 cubes with the seats folded. It's a nice, flat space to store larger items in, and side netting helps hold smaller items in the back.



The cupholders are small but sufficient for small bottles. Got small children? There are a pair of Isofix anchors in the back seat for installing child safety seats. They are easy to locate and connect to. But getting a bulky seat into the back can be tricky because of the Coupe's lower rear roofline.

How economical is it? 8.0

The Cayenne Coupe S, which is what we tested, has respectable fuel economy for the performance it returns. The EPA estimates the Coupe S gets 19 mpg combined (18 city/22 highway). On our 115-mile evaluation route, our test vehicle achieved an impressive 22.8 mpg, besting its highway rating over a series of city, mountain and highway driving roads.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Our test Cayenne stickered at close to $100,000, and it didn't even have much added from Porsche's extensive options list. But the price is easier to justify when you consider the Cayenne's muscular acceleration and nimble handling.



Warranty and roadside assistance coverage is typical for the class with four years/50,000 miles of coverage. Free maintenance is good for a year; some luxury rivals offer longer coverage.

Wildcard 8.5

The Cayenne Coupe is a true-blue Porsche. The sheer speed, combined with the excellent handling capability, makes for a truly enjoyable driving experience. It's also comfortable on the inside and unassuming and classy on the outside. Understatement at its best.

Which Cayenne Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

Porsche is synonymous with performance, and that's why we'd skip right over the capable but uninspiring base model. Any other choice is a slam dunk — the plug-in hybrid models have more intuitive brake action than previous Cayenne hybrids, so we'd recommend those as well. For our money, the Cayenne S Coupe offers sufficient power and performance upgrades without driving the price too high.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe models

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV. Two body styles are available: the five-seat standard model and the more aggressively styled coupe, which offers standard seating for four (a five-seat configuration is optional). The Cayenne Coupe is sold in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.