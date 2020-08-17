2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Hybrid
What’s new
- New Cayenne Coupe models
- Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines available
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
- Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
- Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
- Poor rear visibility
- Fans are weak at low speeds and too noisy at high speeds
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Review
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. This year's Cayenne pushes the sports-car theme even harder with the addition of a so-called coupe body style that sacrifices some practicality for a more car-like profile.
The Cayenne Coupe rides on the same wheelbase as the regular Cayenne, so legroom and cabin storage are unaffected. But the chopped roof that gives the Cayenne Coupe a sleeker look also cuts into rear headroom and the cargo area. What the coupe loses in usability, it gains in performance. A number of the Cayenne's optional features are standard on the coupe, including an adaptive suspension system, the Sport Chrono package (which adds a more aggressive driving mode and launch control), and larger wheels with optional summer performance tires.
The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. The Cayenne Coupe has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag — but that won't tear us away. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your shortlist.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Considering the Cayenne Coupe S is a sizable SUV, it handles corners extremely well, with almost zero body roll. It changes direction quickly and there's plenty of grip from the ultra-wide performance tires. Steering, though precise, requires more effort at slow speeds and delivers less road feedback than we were expecting.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Somewhat surprisingly, the Cayenne loses points here for an unrefined climate control system. Air-conditioning fans are relatively weak at low settings and loud at higher settings. It's hard to strike a comfortable but quiet balance. Engine noise is constant, but it's mostly at low volumes and admittedly a relatively pleasant tone. Tire noise, though, is a bit more grating from the summer performance rubber.
How’s the interior?7.0
Forward visibility is great thanks to a low dashboard. But visibility directly back and at your flanks suffers because of a small rear window, sloping rear roofline and large rear roof pillars. As for interior space, the cabin is roomier than you'd expect thanks to certain design tweaks Porsche made in the Coupe. There's plenty of space for four adults. Headroom and legroom are great all around, though you still have to duck under the roofline a bit when entering the back.
How’s the tech?7.5
Smartphone integration is a mixed bag too. Apple CarPlay integration works wirelessly or through a USB cord. But in our testing we found that if we connected an iPhone wirelessly, the Cayenne had a hard time figuring out what to do if the USB was plugged in as well. We also noticed other phone disconnects or failures to connect. The integrated voice command system works pretty well, though, and gives you some wiggle room for natural speech.
Standard driver aids are also conspicuously absent. Only automatic emergency braking comes standard. Blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise are all optional.
How’s the storage?7.0
The cupholders are small but sufficient for small bottles. Got small children? There are a pair of Isofix anchors in the back seat for installing child safety seats. They are easy to locate and connect to. But getting a bulky seat into the back can be tricky because of the Coupe's lower rear roofline.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Warranty and roadside assistance coverage is typical for the class with four years/50,000 miles of coverage. Free maintenance is good for a year; some luxury rivals offer longer coverage.
Wildcard8.5
Which Cayenne Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe models
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV. Two body styles are available: the five-seat standard model and the more aggressively styled coupe, which offers standard seating for four (a five-seat configuration is optional). The Cayenne Coupe is sold in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base Cayenne Coupe is nothing to sneeze at, with sufficient performance coming from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft). Standard features include the Sport Chrono package, an adaptive suspension — dubbed Porsche Active Suspension Management (or PASM), LED headlights, a fixed glass roof, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, partial leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system with four USB-C ports, Apple CarPlay functionality, and satellite and HD radio.
The Cayenne S Coupe comes with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (434 hp, 405 lb-ft), the Power Steering Plus option (reduces steering effort at low speeds) and a panoramic sunroof.
The E-Hybrid Coupe is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine aided by an electric motor (455 hp, 516 lb-ft combined).
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe replaces the V6 engine with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (541 hp, 567 lb-ft). Over and above the standard Cayenne, the Turbo includes 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, an air suspension with PASM, upgraded brakes, a faux suede headliner, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, upgraded front sport seats with memory settings, front and rear heated seats, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid marries the Turbo's V8 with the plug-in hybrid system, producing a total of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. On top of the Turbo's features, the Turbo S E-Hybrid adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, and a pair of performance upgrades — Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.
Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. There's also an extensive interior customization program, with abundant veneer options, different upgraded leathers, and colors for the deviated seat belts.
Premium and Premium Package Plus bundle popular options that are otherwise available separately. Key options include the Assistance package (a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, night vision, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control) and rear-axle steering (reduces the Cayenne's turning radius). An off-road package, massaging front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system are other significant offerings.
Features & Specs
|Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$164,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|670 hp @ 5750 rpm
|E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$86,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|455 hp @ 5250 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cayenne Coupe safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is smaller and less expensive than the Cayenne, but this baby Porsche crossover is just as desirable. The Macan costs more and has less cargo and passenger room than its compact SUV rivals, but there's no denying it offers a better driving experience than most.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. BMW X5
The Cayenne and the BMW X5 are close rivals, and we like both for different reasons. The BMW is more practical than the Porsche, with greater passenger and cargo room. It's also fun to drive, which can't be said of many of its rivals. The Cayenne, however, offers better driving dynamics and a more diverse powertrain lineup.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Porsche Cayenne is priced similarly to the Range Rover Sport, but its options list and status are better matched with the top-dog Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is the larger and bulkier of the two. But its off-road prowess is exceptional, which comes at the expense of sportiness — this big lug feels heavy around bends. Unless you absolutely need the Range Rover's cargo room or adventurous attitude, the Cayenne gets the win. It's more comfortable and refined, and it boasts a far superior infotainment system.
Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?
