Used 2005 Porsche Carrera GT Base Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Carrera GT
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV10
Combined MPG11
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)218.7/364.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque435 lb-ft @ 5750 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l
Horsepower605 hp @ 8000 rpm
Valves40
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV10
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
telescopic steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Measurements
Front track63.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity2.7 cu.ft.
Length181.6 in.
Curb weight3042 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place2.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.4 in.
Drag Coefficient0.39 cd.
Height45.9 in.
Wheel base107.5 in.
Width75.6 in.
Rear track62.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Fayence Yellow
  • Black
  • Seal Gray Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ascot Brown/Black
  • Dark Gray
  • Terracotta
Tires & Wheels
20 x 12.5 in. wheelsyes
335/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles