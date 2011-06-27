  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2016 Porsche Boxster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,100
See Boxster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Torque309 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,100
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Black w/Leather Interioryes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,100
simulated suede steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,100
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
CDR Audio Systemyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Online Servicesyes
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyes
Pedals and Footrests in Aluminumyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
Mobile Phone Preparationyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Smoking Packageyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Heatingyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Gear Lever in Carbonyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver, NavTraffic, NavWeather Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Spyder Classic Interior Packageyes
Personalized Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Personalized Floormats w/Leather Edgingyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Door Opening Loops in Stitching Coloryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Deviated Stitchingyes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sound Package Plusyes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Storage Net in Passenger Footwellyes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logoyes
Manual Air Conditioningyes
Full Bucket Seatsyes
Electronic Logbookyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Light Design Packageyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever in Leatheryes
Voice Controlyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,100
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,100
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Sports Tailpipesyes
Wind Deflectoryes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Reversing Camerayes
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Garnet Red/Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,100
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Boxster Inventory

Related Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Spyder info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles