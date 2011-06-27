  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower315 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,900
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Communication Managementyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Convenience Packageyes
Extended Interior Package Plusyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/out Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmissionyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
185 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,900
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,900
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Sport Seats Plusyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Pedals and Footrests in Aluminumyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantarayes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Telephone Moduleyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Smoking Packageyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbon Fiberyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Personalized Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Personalized Floormats w/Leather Edgingyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Alcantarayes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Leveryes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahoganyyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logoyes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Electronic Logbookyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interioryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatarayes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,900
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,900
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,900
19" Cayman S Wheelsyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blackyes
Sports Tailpipesyes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Rear Fascia Paintedyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Model Designation on Doors in Silveryes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Tinted Taillightsyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2910 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Height50.4 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Exterior Colors
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, alcantara/cloth
  • Platinum Grey, alcantara/cloth
  • Yachting Blue, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, alcantara/cloth
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Platinum Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,900
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
