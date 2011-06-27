  1. Home
Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Features & Specs

More about the 2016 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Total Seating222
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Combined MPGno2223
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyesnono
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.321.1/439.4 mi.338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)no19/26 mpg20/28 mpg
Combined MPGno2223
Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Torque309 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm273 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm266 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.4 l3.4 l
Horsepower375 hp @ 6700 rpm330 hp @ 6700 rpm315 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves242424
direct injectionyesyesyes
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front head airbagsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyesyes
cornering lightsnoyesno
self-leveling headlightsnoyesyes
adaptive headlightsnoyesno
high pressure washers headlampsnoyesno
Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Blackyesyesno
Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Blackyesyesno
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Black w/Leather Interioryesnono
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsnoyesyes
Convenience Packagenoyesyes
Extended Interior Package Plusnoyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKnoyesyes
GTS Interior Packagenoyesno
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionnoyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKnoyesyes
GTS Exterior Package in Blacknoyesno
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionnoyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionnonoyes
Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnonoyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKnonoyes
Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Communication Managementnonoyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKnonoyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionnonoyes
Sport Chrono Packagenonoyes
Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKnonoyes
Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seatsnonoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/out Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmissionnonoyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDKnonoyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmissionnonoyes
SportDesign Packagenonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
3 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyesyes
AM/FM stereonoyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlnoyesyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyesyes
185 watts stereo outputnoyesyes
7 total speakersnoyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
simulated suede steering wheelyesnono
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyesyes
electric power steeringyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyesyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
leather steering wheelnoyesyes
Climate controlnoyesyes
interior air filtrationnoyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Sun Visors in Leatheryesyesyes
Sun Visors in Alcantarayesyesyes
CDR Audio Systemyesnono
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Online Servicesyesnono
Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Moduleyesnono
Pedals and Footrests in Aluminumyesyesyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyesyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyesyesyes
Mobile Phone Preparationyesnono
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryesyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Heatingyesnono
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyesyes
Gear Lever in Carbonyesnono
PCM Display Surround Paintedyesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver, NavTraffic, NavWeather Receiver and HD Radio Receiveryesnono
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesnono
Spyder Classic Interior Packageyesnono
Personalized Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyesyesyes
Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interioryesnoyes
Leather Interior Packageyesyesyes
Personalized Floormats w/Leather Edgingyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyesyes
6-Disc CD Changeryesyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryesyesyes
Door Opening Loops in Stitching Coloryesnono
Gear Selector in Aluminumyesyesyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryesyesyes
Deviated Stitchingyesnono
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryesyesyes
Sound Package Plusyesnono
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryesyesyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Packageyesnono
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handsetyesyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayesyesno
Storage Net in Passenger Footwellyesnono
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interioryesnono
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logoyesyesyes
Manual Air Conditioningyesnono
Full Bucket Seatsyesnono
Electronic Logbookyesyesyes
2-Zone Automatic Climate Controlyesnono
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyesyesyes
Light Design Packageyesnono
CDR Plus Audio Systemyesyesyes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryesyesyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyesyesyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Packageyesnono
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryesyesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyesyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryesyesyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyesyesyes
Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever in Leatheryesnono
Voice Controlyesyesyes
Leather Key Pouchyesyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyesyes
Center Console Trim Paintednoyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logonoyesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelnoyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellownoyesyes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestnoyesyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fibernoyesno
Seat Belts in Yachting Bluenoyesyes
Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbon Fibernoyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelnoyesyes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsnoyesyes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Steering Wheel Heatingnoyesyes
Seat Ventilationnoyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whitenoyesyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Levernoyesyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellownoyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigenoyesyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fibernoyesno
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fibernoyesyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectornoyesyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interiornoyesyes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leathernoyesyes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelnoyesyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Rednoyesyes
Deletion of Alcantaranoyesno
Instrument Dials in Whitenoyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Rednoyesyes
Sport Seats Plusnonoyes
Gear Shift Lever in Alcantaranonoyes
14-Way Power Sport Seatsnonoyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviating Stitchingnonoyes
Gear Selector in Alcantaranonoyes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganynonoyes
Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahoganynonoyes
Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interiornonoyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanataranonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
height adjustable passenger seatyesyesyes
2 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
sport front seatsyesyesyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyesyes
leather/sueded microfiberyesyesno
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyesyes
2 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
leathernonoyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Deletion of Model Designationyesyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Sports Tailpipesyesyesyes
Wind Deflectoryesnono
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Black Satinyesyesyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyesyesyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyesyesyes
Reversing Camerayesnono
SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)yesnono
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesnoyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyesyesyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yesyesyes
Tinted Taillightsyesnoyes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyesyes
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colornoyesyes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsnoyesyes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)noyesyes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsnoyesno
Power Folding Side Mirrorsnoyesyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsnoyesyes
Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheelsnoyesyes
Wheels Painted in Blacknoyesyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsnoyesyes
19" Cayman S Wheelsnonoyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsnonoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Blacknonoyes
Rear Fascia Paintednonoyes
Model Designation on Doors in Silvernonoyes
Exterior Package Paintednonoyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Length173.8 in.173.4 in.172.2 in.
Curb weight2899 lbs.2965 lbs.2910 lbs.
Gross weight3638 lbs.3649 lbs.3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Height49.7 in.50.1 in.50.4 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Garnet Red/Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Yellow Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Luxor Beige, alcantara/cloth
  • Platinum Grey, alcantara/cloth
  • Yachting Blue, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, alcantara/cloth
  • Luxor Beige, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Platinum Grey, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Leather Interior in Color to Sample, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
265/35R Z tiresyesyesno
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyesnono
Performance tiresyesyesyes
painted alloy wheelsyesnono
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyesno
alloy wheelsnoyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsnonoyes
265/40R Z tiresnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,100
Starting MSRP
$74,600
Starting MSRP
$63,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Boxster InventorySee Boxster InventorySee Boxster Inventory

