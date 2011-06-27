Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Combined MPG
|no
|22
|23
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear locking differential
|yes
|no
|no
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|321.1/439.4 mi.
|338.0/473.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.3 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|no
|19/26 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Combined MPG
|no
|22
|23
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Torque
|309 lb-ft @ 4750 rpm
|273 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|266 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|3.4 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|375 hp @ 6700 rpm
|330 hp @ 6700 rpm
|315 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|36.0 ft.
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cornering lights
|no
|yes
|no
|self-leveling headlights
|no
|yes
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|no
|yes
|no
|high pressure washers headlamps
|no
|yes
|no
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Infotainment Package w/Burmester High-End Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Black
|yes
|yes
|no
|Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Black
|yes
|yes
|no
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Black w/Leather Interior
|yes
|no
|no
|Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats
|no
|yes
|yes
|Convenience Package
|no
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package Plus
|no
|yes
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDK
|no
|yes
|yes
|GTS Interior Package
|no
|yes
|no
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission
|no
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDK
|no
|yes
|yes
|GTS Exterior Package in Black
|no
|yes
|no
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission
|no
|yes
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmission
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Package Plus w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDK
|no
|no
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package w/Porsche Communication Management
|no
|no
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDK
|no
|no
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission
|no
|no
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|no
|no
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDK
|no
|no
|yes
|Premium Package w/14-Way Power Sport Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/out Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission
|no
|no
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Standard Interior and PDK
|no
|no
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Standard Interior and Manual Transmission
|no
|no
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|no
|no
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|no
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|no
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|no
|yes
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|no
|yes
|yes
|185 watts stereo output
|no
|yes
|yes
|7 total speakers
|no
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|simulated suede steering wheel
|yes
|no
|no
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|no
|yes
|yes
|interior air filtration
|no
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Sun Visors in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sun Visors in Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|yes
|CDR Audio System
|yes
|no
|no
|18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Online Services
|yes
|no
|no
|Porsche Communication Management (PCM) w/Navigation Module
|yes
|no
|no
|Pedals and Footrests in Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steering Column Casing in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Mobile Phone Preparation
|yes
|no
|no
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Heating
|yes
|no
|no
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Gear Lever in Carbon
|yes
|no
|no
|PCM Display Surround Painted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver, NavTraffic, NavWeather Receiver and HD Radio Receiver
|yes
|no
|no
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior
|yes
|no
|no
|Spyder Classic Interior Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Personalized Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Interior Package Leather w/Standard Interior
|yes
|no
|yes
|Leather Interior Package
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Personalized Floormats w/Leather Edging
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|yes
|yes
|6-Disc CD Changer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Door Opening Loops in Stitching Color
|yes
|no
|no
|Gear Selector in Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear-View Mirror Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Deviated Stitching
|yes
|no
|no
|Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sound Package Plus
|yes
|no
|no
|Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Handset
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|no
|Storage Net in Passenger Footwell
|yes
|no
|no
|PCM Display Surround in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior
|yes
|no
|no
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Manual Air Conditioning
|yes
|no
|no
|Full Bucket Seats
|yes
|no
|no
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2-Zone Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|no
|no
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Light Design Package
|yes
|no
|no
|CDR Plus Audio System
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuse Box Covers in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Fiber Interior Package
|yes
|no
|no
|Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Instrument Surround in Leather
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver Grey
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steering Wheel Rim and Gear Lever in Leather
|yes
|no
|no
|Voice Control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim Painted
|no
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|no
|yes
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logo
|no
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellow
|no
|yes
|yes
|Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crest
|no
|yes
|yes
|Gear Selector in Carbon Fiber
|no
|yes
|no
|Seat Belts in Yachting Blue
|no
|yes
|yes
|Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbon Fiber
|no
|yes
|yes
|Multi-function Steering Wheel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Headrests
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Luxor Beige
|no
|yes
|yes
|Steering Wheel Heating
|no
|yes
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
|no
|yes
|yes
|Customization Package, Gear Shift Lever
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Racing Yellow
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|no
|yes
|yes
|Gear Lever in Carbon Fiber
|no
|yes
|no
|Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiber
|no
|yes
|yes
|Customization Package, Gear Selector
|no
|yes
|yes
|Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interior
|no
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather
|no
|yes
|yes
|Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|no
|yes
|yes
|Instrument Dials in Guards Red
|no
|yes
|yes
|Deletion of Alcantara
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrument Dials in White
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
|no
|yes
|yes
|Sport Seats Plus
|no
|no
|yes
|Gear Shift Lever in Alcantara
|no
|no
|yes
|14-Way Power Sport Seats
|no
|no
|yes
|Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviating Stitching
|no
|no
|yes
|Gear Selector in Alcantara
|no
|no
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Mahogany
|no
|no
|yes
|Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany
|no
|no
|yes
|Interior Package Painted w/Standard Interior
|no
|no
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel in Alcanatara
|no
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|yes
|no
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Sports Tailpipes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wind Deflector
|yes
|no
|no
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Platinum Satin
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black Satin
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Side Air Intakes Painted
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finish
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Reversing Camera
|yes
|no
|no
|SportDesign Exterior Mirror Lower Trims Painted in Black (High-Gloss)
|yes
|no
|no
|Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|no
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Tinted Taillights
|yes
|no
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" 911 Turbo Design Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)
|no
|yes
|yes
|Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doors
|no
|yes
|no
|Power Folding Side Mirrors
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" Carrera Classic Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black w/911 Turbo Design Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black
|no
|yes
|yes
|20" SportTechno Wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|19" Cayman S Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|20" Carrera S Wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Black
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Fascia Painted
|no
|no
|yes
|Model Designation on Doors in Silver
|no
|no
|yes
|Exterior Package Painted
|no
|no
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|173.8 in.
|173.4 in.
|172.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2899 lbs.
|2965 lbs.
|2910 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3638 lbs.
|3649 lbs.
|3649 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|49.7 in.
|50.1 in.
|50.4 in.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|265/35R Z tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|20 x 10.5 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|no
|20 x 9.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|alloy wheels
|no
|yes
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$82,100
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
