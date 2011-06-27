Used 2016 Porsche Boxster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Boxster Convertible
Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$85,218*
Total Cash Price
$63,163
GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$108,227*
Total Cash Price
$80,217
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$108,227*
Total Cash Price
$80,217
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$93,740*
Total Cash Price
$69,479
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Boxster Convertible Spyder 2dr Convertible (3.8L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$6,000
|Maintenance
|$3,792
|$3,131
|$3,826
|$462
|$4,720
|$15,931
|Repairs
|$1,872
|$2,003
|$2,157
|$2,325
|$2,502
|$10,859
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,330
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$3,494
|Financing
|$3,397
|$2,732
|$2,022
|$1,265
|$458
|$9,874
|Depreciation
|$11,237
|$5,054
|$4,489
|$4,030
|$3,674
|$28,484
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,750
|$16,177
|$15,847
|$11,535
|$14,909
|$85,218
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Boxster Convertible GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$7,620
|Maintenance
|$4,816
|$3,976
|$4,859
|$587
|$5,994
|$20,232
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,229
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,437
|Financing
|$4,314
|$3,470
|$2,568
|$1,607
|$582
|$12,540
|Depreciation
|$14,271
|$6,419
|$5,701
|$5,118
|$4,666
|$36,175
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,973
|$20,545
|$20,126
|$14,649
|$18,934
|$108,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,435
|$1,478
|$1,523
|$1,568
|$1,615
|$7,620
|Maintenance
|$4,816
|$3,976
|$4,859
|$587
|$5,994
|$20,232
|Repairs
|$2,377
|$2,544
|$2,739
|$2,953
|$3,178
|$13,791
|Taxes & Fees
|$4,229
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$4,437
|Financing
|$4,314
|$3,470
|$2,568
|$1,607
|$582
|$12,540
|Depreciation
|$14,271
|$6,419
|$5,701
|$5,118
|$4,666
|$36,175
|Fuel
|$2,530
|$2,606
|$2,684
|$2,765
|$2,847
|$13,432
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,973
|$20,545
|$20,126
|$14,649
|$18,934
|$108,227
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2016 Boxster Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,243
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,359
|$1,399
|$6,600
|Maintenance
|$4,171
|$3,444
|$4,209
|$508
|$5,192
|$17,524
|Repairs
|$2,059
|$2,203
|$2,373
|$2,558
|$2,752
|$11,945
|Taxes & Fees
|$3,663
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$3,843
|Financing
|$3,737
|$3,005
|$2,224
|$1,392
|$504
|$10,861
|Depreciation
|$12,361
|$5,559
|$4,938
|$4,433
|$4,041
|$31,332
|Fuel
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$2,466
|$11,634
|True Cost to Own®
|$29,425
|$17,795
|$17,432
|$12,689
|$16,400
|$93,740
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Porsche Boxster in Virginia is:not available
Legal
