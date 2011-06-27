  1. Home
Used 2014 Porsche Boxster GTS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Torque273 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$73,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Infotainment Package w/Burmester High-End Surround Sound Systemyes
Premium Package w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Premium Package Plus w/18-Way Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Brushed Aluminum Center Console Trim in Blackyes
Convenience Packageyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
GTS Interior Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Carbon Fiber Interior Package w/Leather Interior and PDKyes
GTS Exterior Package in Blackyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmissionyes
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package in Blackyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$73,500
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
185 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$73,500
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Center Console Trim in Carbon Fiberyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Pedals and Footrests in Aluminumyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/'PORSCHE' Logoyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Porsche Crestyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Smoking Packageyes
Gear Selector in Carbon Fiberyes
Extended Interior Package, Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Heated Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbon Fiberyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelyes
PCM Display Surround Paintedyes
Instrument Dials in Silveryes
Porsche Crest on Headrestsyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Personalized Floormats w/Leather Edgingyes
Personalized Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Telephone Module w/Bluetooth Headsetyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Packageyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Instrument Dials in Luxor Beigeyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Gear Selector in Aluminumyes
Steering Wheel Heatingyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Whiteyes
Customization Package, Gear Shift Leveryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/PDKyes
Instrument Dials in Racing Yellowyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
Rear-View Mirror Leatheryes
Natural Leather Interioryes
Sport Seat Plus Backrests Shells in Leatheryes
Inner Door-Sill Guards in Leatheryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leather/Alcantarayes
Storage Compartment Lid w/Model Logotypeyes
Gear Lever in Carbon Fiberyes
Two-Tone Leather Interioryes
PCM Display Surround in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steel w/Personal Logoyes
Customization Package, Gear Selectoryes
Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Carbon Fiberyes
CDR Plus Audio Systemyes
Interior Package Painted w/Leather Interioryes
Extended Interior Package, Door Panel in Leatheryes
Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Instrument Dials in Guards Redyes
Instrument Dials in Carmine Redyes
Deletion of Alcantarayes
Fuse Box Covers in Leatheryes
Illuminated Door-Sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Storage Compartment Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Crestyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Voice Controlyes
Instrument Dials in Whiteyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$73,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$73,500
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Park Assist (Front and Rear) w/Reversing Camerayes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Aluminum Lookyes
Sports Tailpipesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers in Exterior Coloryes
20" 911 Turbo Design Wheelsyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Side Mirror Painted (Lower Trim)yes
Wheels Painted in Platinum Satinyes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of GTS Model Designation on Side Doorsyes
Rear Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
Power Folding Side Mirrorsyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Fuel Cap in Aluminum Look Finishyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)yes
Park Assist (Rear)yes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
Park Assist (Front and Rear)yes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length173.4 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Gross weight3649 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Height50.1 in.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Exterior Colors
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Black
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rhodium Silver Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Racing Yellow
  • Jet Black Metallic
  • Carmine Red Metallic
  • Carrera White Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Carmine Red Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black w/Rhodium Silver Stitching, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Black, leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, leather
  • Black/Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$73,500
265/35R Z tiresyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$73,500
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$73,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
