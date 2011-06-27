Used 2014 Porsche Boxster Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
Boxster Convertible
S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$78,572*
Total Cash Price
$44,527
GTS 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$78,572*
Total Cash Price
$44,527
2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
True Cost to Own
$61,868*
Total Cash Price
$35,061
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Boxster Convertible S 2dr Convertible (3.4L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,190
|$1,226
|$1,262
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$6,318
|Maintenance
|$3,567
|$380
|$4,803
|$980
|$5,779
|$15,509
|Repairs
|$2,498
|$2,668
|$2,878
|$3,099
|$3,335
|$14,478
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,375
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,583
|Financing
|$2,395
|$1,925
|$1,425
|$893
|$323
|$6,961
|Depreciation
|$8,797
|$3,566
|$3,166
|$2,844
|$2,592
|$20,965
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,038
|$12,098
|$15,936
|$11,587
|$15,913
|$78,572
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 Boxster Convertible 2dr Convertible (2.7L 6cyl 6M)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$937
|$965
|$994
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$4,975
|Maintenance
|$2,809
|$299
|$3,782
|$772
|$4,550
|$12,212
|Repairs
|$1,967
|$2,101
|$2,266
|$2,440
|$2,626
|$11,400
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,870
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,034
|Financing
|$1,886
|$1,516
|$1,122
|$703
|$254
|$5,481
|Depreciation
|$6,927
|$2,808
|$2,493
|$2,239
|$2,041
|$16,508
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,140
|$9,526
|$12,548
|$9,124
|$12,530
|$61,868
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Porsche Boxster in Virginia is:not available
