Used 2013 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/507.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Torque206 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Managementyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yes
Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Management and Porsche Doppelkupplungyes
Convenience Packageyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Infotainment Packageyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yes
Premium Packageyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yes
Sport Chrono Package w/PDKyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
leather trim on center consoleyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Center Console Trim Paintedyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyes
Aluminum PDK Gear Selectoryes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyes
Interior Package Paintedyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyes
Telephone Moduleyes
Smoking Packageyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahoganyyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyes
Rear View Mirror Leatheryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryes
Seat Belts in Silver-Greyyes
Exterior Package Paintedyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryes
Fire Extinguisheryes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraintsyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryes
Seat Ventilationyes
Extended Interior Package Door Panel in Leatheryes
Leather Interior in Natural Leatheryes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/PDKyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyes
PCM Package Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbonyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Carrara Whiteyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Extended Interior Package Dashboard Trim in Leatheryes
Interior Package Leatheryes
6-Disc CD Autochangeryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Surroundyes
Sports Seats Plusyes
Leather Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector Trim in Alcantarayes
PCM Package Paintedyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyes
Dashboard Trim Strips Paintedyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryes
Dashboard Trim Strip in Leatheryes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyes
Adaptive Sports Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyes
Lid of Storage Bin w/Porsche Crestyes
Voice Controlyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyes
Leather Key Pouchyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Deletion of Model Designationyes
Rear Apron Paintedyes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Aluminum Lookyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Wing Mirror (Lower Part) Paintedyes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sports Tailpipeyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyes
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum (Satinmat)yes
Side Air Intakes Paintedyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yes
Wheel Center Caps w/Porsche Crestyes
Park Assist (Rear)yes
Wheels Painted in Blackyes
Light Design Packageyes
Park Assist (Front and Rear)yes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyes
Electronic Folding Outside Mirrorsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Front track60.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height50.5 in.
Maximum payload739 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.5 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Leather in Custom Color, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
265/45R Z tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
