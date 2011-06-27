Used 2013 Porsche Boxster Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|24
|23
|Total Seating
|2
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/30 mpg
|20/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|338.0/507.0 mi.
|338.0/473.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|24
|23
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Torque
|206 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|266 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.7 l
|3.4 l
|Horsepower
|265 hp @ 6700 rpm
|315 hp @ 6700 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|24
|24
|direct injection
|yes
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|no
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Management
|yes
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plus
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Management and Porsche Doppelkupplung
|yes
|yes
|Convenience Package
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|Infotainment Package
|yes
|no
|Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Premium Package
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package w/PDK
|yes
|yes
|Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|diversity antenna
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|auxiliary audio input
|yes
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|yes
|50 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|leather trim on center console
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on dash
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Center Console Trim Painted
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Luxor Beige
|yes
|yes
|Aluminum PDK Gear Selector
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellow
|yes
|yes
|Interior Package Painted
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminum
|yes
|yes
|Telephone Module
|yes
|yes
|Smoking Package
|yes
|yes
|Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahogany
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Yachting Blue
|yes
|yes
|BOSE Surround Sound System
|yes
|yes
|Rear View Mirror Leather
|yes
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Autochanger
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Silver-Grey
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Package Painted
|yes
|yes
|Multi-function Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Fire Extinguisher
|yes
|yes
|Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraints
|yes
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|yes
|Vehicle Key Painted
|yes
|yes
|Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combination
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Guards Red
|yes
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiver
|yes
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package Door Panel in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Leather Interior in Natural Leather
|yes
|yes
|SportDesign Steering Wheel w/PDK
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beige
|yes
|yes
|PCM Package Leather
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Mahogany
|yes
|yes
|Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbon
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Carrara White
|yes
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|yes
|Extended Interior Package Dashboard Trim in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Interior Package Leather
|yes
|yes
|6-Disc CD Autochanger
|yes
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Surround
|yes
|yes
|Sports Seats Plus
|yes
|yes
|Leather Package
|yes
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Trim in Alcantara
|yes
|yes
|PCM Package Painted
|yes
|yes
|Fuse Box Cover in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Carbon
|yes
|yes
|Cordless Handset for Telephone Module
|yes
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Strips Painted
|yes
|yes
|Center Console Trim in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Dashboard Trim Strip in Leather
|yes
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted
|yes
|yes
|Adaptive Sports Seats Plus w/Memory Package
|yes
|yes
|Lid of Storage Bin w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|Voice Control
|yes
|yes
|Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Red
|yes
|yes
|Leather Key Pouch
|yes
|yes
|Seat Belts in Racing Yellow
|yes
|yes
|Lid of Storage Bin w/Boxster S Logo
|no
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|yes
|leather
|yes
|yes
|2 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Wheels Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|Deletion of Model Designation
|yes
|yes
|Rear Apron Painted
|yes
|yes
|Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Aluminum Look
|yes
|yes
|20" Carrera S Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|Wing Mirror (Lower Part) Painted
|yes
|yes
|Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|yes
|Sports Tailpipe
|yes
|yes
|Headlight Cleaning System Covers Painted
|yes
|yes
|19" Boxster S Wheels
|yes
|no
|20" Carrera Classic Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Platinum (Satinmat)
|yes
|yes
|Side Air Intakes Painted
|yes
|yes
|Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)
|yes
|yes
|Wheel Center Caps w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|yes
|Park Assist (Rear)
|yes
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Black
|yes
|yes
|Light Design Package
|yes
|yes
|Park Assist (Front and Rear)
|yes
|yes
|Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensor
|yes
|yes
|20" SportTechno Wheels
|yes
|yes
|Electronic Folding Outside Mirrors
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Front track
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.2 in.
|172.2 in.
|Curb weight
|2888 lbs.
|2910 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.30 cd.
|0.31 cd.
|Height
|50.5 in.
|50.4 in.
|Maximum payload
|739 lbs.
|739 lbs.
|Wheel base
|97.4 in.
|97.4 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|70.9 in.
|Rear track
|60.5 in.
|60.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|265/45R Z tires
|yes
|no
|18 x 9.0 in. wheels
|yes
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|no
|yes
|265/40R Z tires
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|12 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
