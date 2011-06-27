  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2013 Porsche Boxster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Porsche Boxster Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,500
See Boxster Inventory
Starting MSRP
$60,900
See Boxster Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6
Combined MPG2423
Total Seating22
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)338.0/507.0 mi.338.0/473.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.16.9 gal.
Combined MPG2423
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Torque206 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm266 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l3.4 l
Horsepower265 hp @ 6700 rpm315 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.36.0 ft.
Valves2424
direct injectionyesyes
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6Flat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Infotainment Package w/BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Managementyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yesyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yesyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yesyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yesyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yesyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yesyes
Sport Chrono Packageyesyes
Premium Package w/Adaptive Sport Seats Plusyesyes
Sport Chrono Package in conjunction w/Porsche Communication Management and Porsche Doppelkupplungyesyes
Convenience Packageyesyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yesyes
Carbon Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yesyes
Infotainment Packageyesno
Mahogany Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and PDK)yesyes
Premium Packageyesyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/PDK)yesyes
Aluminum Brushed Interior Package (w/Leather Interior and Manual Transmission)yesyes
Sport Chrono Package w/PDKyesyes
Mahogany Interior Package (w/o Leather Interior/w/Manual Transmission)yesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
diversity antennayesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
4 total speakersyesyes
radio data systemyesyes
50 watts stereo outputyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
leather trim on center consoleyesyes
leather trim on dashyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
front cupholdersyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
leather trim on doorsyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
front reading lightsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
retained accessory poweryesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
interior active charcoal air filteryesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
leather trim on shift knobyesyes
trunk lightyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
power door locksnoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Center Console Trim Paintedyesyes
Seat Belts in Luxor Beigeyesyes
Aluminum PDK Gear Selectoryesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Racing Yellowyesyes
Interior Package Paintedyesyes
Center Console Trim in Brushed Aluminumyesyes
Telephone Moduleyesyes
Smoking Packageyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Mahoganyyesyes
Seat Belts in Yachting Blueyesyes
BOSE Surround Sound Systemyesyes
Rear View Mirror Leatheryesyes
6-Disc CD/DVD Autochangeryesyes
Seat Belts in Silver-Greyyesyes
Exterior Package Paintedyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheelyesyes
Air Vent Slats in Leatheryesyes
Fire Extinguisheryesyes
Porsche Crest Embossed on Head Restraintsyesyes
Heated Steering Wheelyesyes
Vehicle Key Paintedyesyes
Leather Interior Package in Two-Tone Combinationyesyes
Seat Belts in Guards Redyesyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio Receiveryesyes
Seat Ventilationyesyes
Extended Interior Package Door Panel in Leatheryesyes
Leather Interior in Natural Leatheryesyes
SportDesign Steering Wheel w/PDKyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Luxor Beigeyesyes
PCM Package Leatheryesyes
Center Console Trim in Mahoganyyesyes
Multi-function Steering Wheel Carbonyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Carrara Whiteyesyes
Electronic Logbookyesyes
Extended Interior Package Dashboard Trim in Leatheryesyes
Interior Package Leatheryesyes
6-Disc CD Autochangeryesyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Surroundyesyes
Sports Seats Plusyesyes
Leather Packageyesyes
PDK Gear Selector Trim in Alcantarayesyes
PCM Package Paintedyesyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryesyes
Center Console Trim in Carbonyesyes
Cordless Handset for Telephone Moduleyesyes
Dashboard Trim Strips Paintedyesyes
Center Console Trim in Leatheryesyes
Dashboard Trim Strip in Leatheryesyes
Air Vent Slats Paintedyesyes
Adaptive Sports Seats Plus w/Memory Packageyesyes
Lid of Storage Bin w/Porsche Crestyesyes
Voice Controlyesyes
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Guards Redyesyes
Leather Key Pouchyesyes
Seat Belts in Racing Yellowyesyes
Lid of Storage Bin w/Boxster S Logonoyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesyes
sport front seatsyesyes
leatheryesyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Wheels Painted in Exterior Coloryesyes
Deletion of Model Designationyesyes
Rear Apron Paintedyesyes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Aluminum Lookyesyes
20" Carrera S Wheelsyesyes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryesyes
Wing Mirror (Lower Part) Paintedyesyes
Supplemental Safety Roll-Bar Painted in Exterior Coloryesyes
Sports Tailpipeyesyes
Headlight Cleaning System Covers Paintedyesyes
19" Boxster S Wheelsyesno
20" Carrera Classic Wheelsyesyes
Wheels Painted in Platinum (Satinmat)yesyes
Side Air Intakes Paintedyesyes
Bi-Xenon Lighting System w/Dynamic Light System (PDLS)yesyes
Wheel Center Caps w/Porsche Crestyesyes
Park Assist (Rear)yesyes
Wheels Painted in Blackyesyes
Light Design Packageyesyes
Park Assist (Front and Rear)yesyes
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensoryesyes
20" SportTechno Wheelsyesyes
Electronic Folding Outside Mirrorsyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Front track60.1 in.60.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Length172.2 in.172.2 in.
Curb weight2888 lbs.2910 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.4.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.0.31 cd.
Height50.5 in.50.4 in.
Maximum payload739 lbs.739 lbs.
Wheel base97.4 in.97.4 in.
Width70.9 in.70.9 in.
Rear track60.5 in.60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Exterior Colors
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Anthracite Brown Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • White
  • Racing Yellow
  • Amaranth Red Metallic
  • Agate Grey Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cognac Metallic
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Lime Gold Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Metallic
  • Exterior Paint to Sample Non-Metallic
  • Mahogany Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Dark Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Leather in Custom Color, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
  • Leather in Custom Color, leather
  • Black, leather
  • Black, premium leather
  • Agate Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, leather
  • Platinum Grey, premium leather
  • Yachting Blue, premium leather
  • Platinum Grey, leather
  • Agate Grey/Pebble Grey, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Amber Orange, premium leather
  • Espresso, premium leather
  • Agate Grey/Lime Gold, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, premium leather
  • Luxor Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
265/45R Z tiresyesno
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyesno
Performance tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsnoyes
265/40R Z tiresnoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,500
Starting MSRP
$60,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Boxster InventorySee Boxster Inventory

Related Used 2013 Porsche Boxster info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles