Used 2012 Porsche Boxster Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2012 Boxster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)271.7/386.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.3 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
PCM Package Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
A-Pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Boxster Spyder Alcantara Interior Package for Manual Transmissionyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Sport Seat Backrests Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sun Visors in Leatheryes
Gear Lever/PDK Selector Trim Painted Exterior Coloryes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
Storage Bin Lid in Alcantara w/Porsche Logoyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted in Exterior Coloryes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum II w/Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted Blackyes
SportDesign Steering Wheelyes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Steering Column Casing in Leatheryes
Windshield Frame Trim in Leatheryes
Carrara White Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Electronic Logbookyes
Seat Belt Buckles in Leatheryes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Bluetooth Interface for Mobile Phoneyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Guards Red Instrument Dialsyes
Carrara White Instrument Dialsyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Guards Red Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Fuse Box Cover in Leatheryes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Floor Mats w/Colored Logo and Leather Edgingyes
Supplemental Safety Roll Bar in Painted Exterior Coloryes
Floor Mats w/Leather Edgingyes
Key Pouch in Leatheryes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Seat Belts in Silver Greyyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
Steering Wheel Rim w/Deviating Stitchingyes
6-Disc CD Changeryes
Boxster Spyder Additional Alcantara Interior Packageyes
Footrest in Sport Lookyes
Seat Ventilationyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Rims and Caps in Exterior Coloryes
Hard Topyes
Fuel Tank Cap in Aluminum Lookyes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
Side Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Headlight Cleaner System Cover Painted in Exterior Coveryes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Porsche Crestyes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Deletion of Rear Model Designationyes
Auto-dimming Mirrors w/Integrated Rain Sensorsyes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Rod Antennayes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length170.9 in.
Curb weight2811 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height48.5 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Black
  • Guards Red
  • Carrara White
Interior Colors
  • Black , leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
305/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
