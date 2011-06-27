  1. Home
Used 2010 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/456.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Torque214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size2.9 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Additional Interior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Sport Chrono Package Plusyes
Additional Interior Package Leatheryes
A-pillar Leather Interior Packageyes
Exterior Package in Aluminum Lookyes
Power Seat Packageyes
Interior Package A Pillar in Leatheryes
Sport Chrono Packageyes
Carbon Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Packageyes
PCM Package in Aluminum Lookyes
PCM Package in Leatheryes
PCM Package in Blackyes
PCM Package Painted in Exterior Coloryes
SportDesign Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,600
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
4 total speakersyes
radio data systemyes
50 watts stereo outputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Air Vent Slats Painted in Exterior Coloryes
XM Radioyes
Leather Inner Sill Finishersyes
PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigationyes
Black (Standard Leather)yes
Makassar Door Finishersyes
PCM Voice Controlyes
Carpeting in Deviating Color w/Interior To Sampleyes
Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Lookyes
Aluminum Look Roll Baryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Stone Grey (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leatheryes
Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Coloryes
Windshield Frame Trim in Leatheryes
6-Disc CD/DVD Changeryes
Sand Beige Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Seat Belt Buckles in Leatheryes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Blackyes
Dark Grey (Special Leather)yes
Stitching of Door Handles and Storage Lid Deviating Threadyes
Leather Interior to Sampleyes
Door Opener Painted Blackyes
Floor Mats w/Leather Surroundyes
Handbrake Lever in Aluminum IIyes
Defroster Trim in Leatheryes
Air Vents Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Leather Gear Lever Trimyes
Door Opener Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Supple Leather Front and Rearyes
Automatic Climate Controlyes
Heated Steering Wheelyes
Floor Mats w/Colored Trimyes
Leather Sport Seatsyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/out PCM)yes
Sand Beige (Sport Seat Leather)yes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Sand Beige (Full Leather)yes
Seat Ventilationyes
Steering Column in Leatheryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Lookyes
Sand Beige Instrument Dialsyes
Makassar 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Upper Dashboard in Deviating Color w/Sport Chrono Packageyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbraker Lever in Alcantarayes
Trim Strip in Aluminum Lookyes
Sound Package Plusyes
Trim Strip Switch Panel in Alcantarayes
Rear Center Console in Exterior Coloryes
Steering Wheel in Alcantarayes
Electronic Logbookyes
Terracotta (Special Leather)yes
Seat Belts - Guards Redyes
Door Opener Trim Painted Blackyes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara w/Logoyes
Carbon Door Sill Model Insigniayes
Gear Lever/Selector Trim Blackyes
Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Upper Dashboard Panel Leather in Deviating Coloryes
Speed Yellow Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Carrera Red (Special Leather)yes
All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitchingyes
Instrument Surround Painted Blackyes
Air Vent Slats Painted Blackyes
Stone Grey (Standard Leather)yes
Floor Mats in Interior Coloryes
Trim Strip Painted Blackyes
Metal Door Sill Insigniayes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum/Leatheryes
Storage Lid Bin w/Porsche Crestyes
Defroster Air Vents in Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Rear Center Console in Leatheryes
Door Trim in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Porsche Crest in Headrestyes
Aluminum Foot Restyes
Illuminated Outer Door-sill Guards in Stainless Steelyes
Carrara White Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbonyes
Key Pouch in Interior Color Leatheryes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Blackyes
Storage Boxyes
Rear View Mirror in Leatheryes
Bluetooth Interface for Mobile Phoneyes
LED Door Storage Pocket Lightingyes
Guards Red Instrument Dialsyes
Door Finishers in Alcantarayes
Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Coloryes
Alcantara Seat Inlays in Deviating Coloryes
Carpeting in Deviating Coloryes
Brown (Special Leather)yes
Black (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Gear and Handbrake Lever in Alcantarayes
Seat Stitching Deviating Threadyes
Stitching of Center Console Side Pads Deviating Threadyes
Bose Surround Sound Systemyes
PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leatheryes
Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever Aluminum IIyes
PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminumyes
Stone Grey (Full Leather)yes
Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Makassar Rear Center Consoleyes
Door Trim Strip Leather in Deviating Coloryes
Black (Full Leather)yes
Remote CD Changeryes
3-Spoke Multifunciton Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Leather Fuse Box Trimyes
Rear Center Console in Carbonyes
Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Adaptive Sport Seatsyes
Sea Blue (Sport Seat Leather)yes
Door Opener Trim Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Sea Blue (Full Leather)yes
Leather Trim Stripyes
Lower Dashboard in Deviating Coloryes
Door Finishers in Carbonyes
Roll Bar Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Aluminum Look 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel for PDKyes
Makassar Packageyes
Seat Inlays in Standard Leather Deviating Coloryes
Speed Yellow Instrument Dialsyes
Lid of Storage Bin in Alacantara with Porsche Logoyes
Heated Front Seatsyes
Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passage Aluminum Lookyes
Seat Belts - Speed Yellowyes
Gear Lever Trim in Leatheryes
Seat Belts - Sand Beigeyes
Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lidyes
Gear Lever Trim in Aluminum Lookyes
Dashboard Stitching Deviating Threadyes
Carrara White Instrument Dialsyes
Guards Red Sport Chrono Timer Displayyes
Sport Bucket Seatsyes
Sand Beige (Standard Leather)yes
Leather Sunvisorsyes
Instruments Surround Painted in Exterior Coloryes
Cocoa (Special Leather)yes
Seat Belts - Silveryes
Instrument Surround in Leatheryes
Stitching of Door Trim Deviating Threadyes
Instrument Surround in Aluminum Lookyes
Black/Stone Grey Interior (Special Leather)yes
Sea Blue (Standard Leather)yes
3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon for PDKyes
Aluminum Look Rear Center Consoleyes
Universal Audio Interface (w/PCM)yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,600
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Lower Part of Side Mirror in Aluminum Look Opaqueyes
Black (Standard Paint)yes
Hard Topyes
Speed Yellow (Standard Paint)yes
GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coloryes
Wheels Painted Carrara Whiteyes
18" Boxster S II Wheelyes
Porsche Windstopyes
19" Carrera Classic Wheelyes
Cocoa Topyes
Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Coveryes
Model Designation on Rear Lid in Exterior Coloryes
Atlas Grey Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Guards Redyes
Arctic Silver Metallicyes
Non-Metallic Paint to Sampleyes
Wheels Painted Blackyes
Rims and Caps in Exterior Coloryes
Painted Model Designation on Rear Lidyes
Stone Grey Topyes
Self-Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensoryes
Wing Mirror in Aluminum Lookyes
18" Cayman S II Wheelyes
Red Topyes
Wheel Caps w/Colored Crestyes
Black Topyes
Macadamia Metallicyes
Guards Red (Standard Paint)yes
Cream White (Special Paint)yes
Aqua Blue Metallicyes
Meteor Grey Metallicyes
Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Coloryes
Ruby Red Metallicyes
Porsche Racing Green Metallicyes
Dark Blue Metallicyes
Sports Tailpipeyes
19" Sport Design Wheelyes
Side Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted in Exterior Coloryes
5mm Wheel Spacersyes
Wheels Painted Speed Yellowyes
Metallic Paint to Sampleyes
Rod Antennayes
Side Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Coloryes
19" Turbo Wheelyes
17" Cayman II Wheelyes
19" Carrera Sport Wheelyes
Side Strips w/Model Designationyes
Basalt Black Metallicyes
Delete Model Designationyes
19" Carrera S II Wheelyes
Malachite Green Metallic (Special Paint)yes
Carrara White (Standard Paint)yes
Wheels Painted Basalt Blackyes
Metropol Blue Topyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length172.1 in.
Curb weight2943 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Black , leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,600
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
235/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,600
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
