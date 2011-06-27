Used 2010 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|22
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|19/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|321.1/456.3 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|22
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Torque
|214 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.9 l
|Horsepower
|255 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.4 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Additional Interior Package in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package Plus
|yes
|Additional Interior Package Leather
|yes
|A-pillar Leather Interior Package
|yes
|Exterior Package in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Power Seat Package
|yes
|Interior Package A Pillar in Leather
|yes
|Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|Carbon Package
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever Customization Package
|yes
|PCM Package in Aluminum Look
|yes
|PCM Package in Leather
|yes
|PCM Package in Black
|yes
|PCM Package Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|SportDesign Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|diversity antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|50 watts stereo output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knob
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on center console
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|leather and simulated alloy trim on doors
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|simulated alloy trim on dash
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Air Vent Slats Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|XM Radio
|yes
|Leather Inner Sill Finishers
|yes
|PCM 3.0 w/Extended Navigation
|yes
|Black (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Makassar Door Finishers
|yes
|PCM Voice Control
|yes
|Carpeting in Deviating Color w/Interior To Sample
|yes
|Air Vent Slats in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Aluminum Look Roll Bar
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum
|yes
|Stone Grey (Sport Seat Leather)
|yes
|Clothes Hook on Seat Backrest in Leather
|yes
|Dashboard Stitching in Deviating Color
|yes
|Windshield Frame Trim in Leather
|yes
|6-Disc CD/DVD Changer
|yes
|Sand Beige Sport Chrono Timer Display
|yes
|Seat Belt Buckles in Leather
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage in Black
|yes
|Dark Grey (Special Leather)
|yes
|Stitching of Door Handles and Storage Lid Deviating Thread
|yes
|Leather Interior to Sample
|yes
|Door Opener Painted Black
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Leather Surround
|yes
|Handbrake Lever in Aluminum II
|yes
|Defroster Trim in Leather
|yes
|Air Vents Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Leather Gear Lever Trim
|yes
|Door Opener Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Sport Seat Backs Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Supple Leather Front and Rear
|yes
|Automatic Climate Control
|yes
|Heated Steering Wheel
|yes
|Floor Mats w/Colored Trim
|yes
|Leather Sport Seats
|yes
|Universal Audio Interface (w/out PCM)
|yes
|Sand Beige (Sport Seat Leather)
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Sand Beige (Full Leather)
|yes
|Seat Ventilation
|yes
|Steering Column in Leather
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Sand Beige Instrument Dials
|yes
|Makassar 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel for PDK
|yes
|Upper Dashboard in Deviating Color w/Sport Chrono Package
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector and Handbraker Lever in Alcantara
|yes
|Trim Strip in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Sound Package Plus
|yes
|Trim Strip Switch Panel in Alcantara
|yes
|Rear Center Console in Exterior Color
|yes
|Steering Wheel in Alcantara
|yes
|Electronic Logbook
|yes
|Terracotta (Special Leather)
|yes
|Seat Belts - Guards Red
|yes
|Door Opener Trim Painted Black
|yes
|Lid of Storage Bin in Alcantara w/Logo
|yes
|Carbon Door Sill Model Insignia
|yes
|Gear Lever/Selector Trim Black
|yes
|Door Center Panel in Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Upper Dashboard Panel Leather in Deviating Color
|yes
|Speed Yellow Sport Chrono Timer Display
|yes
|Carrera Red (Special Leather)
|yes
|All Exclusive Options w/Deviating Stitching
|yes
|Instrument Surround Painted Black
|yes
|Air Vent Slats Painted Black
|yes
|Stone Grey (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Floor Mats in Interior Color
|yes
|Trim Strip Painted Black
|yes
|Metal Door Sill Insignia
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum/Leather
|yes
|Storage Lid Bin w/Porsche Crest
|yes
|Defroster Air Vents in Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Rear Center Console in Leather
|yes
|Door Trim in Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Porsche Crest in Headrest
|yes
|Aluminum Foot Rest
|yes
|Illuminated Outer Door-sill Guards in Stainless Steel
|yes
|Carrara White Sport Chrono Timer Display
|yes
|Illuminated Door Entry Guards in Carbon
|yes
|Key Pouch in Interior Color Leather
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Black
|yes
|Storage Box
|yes
|Rear View Mirror in Leather
|yes
|Bluetooth Interface for Mobile Phone
|yes
|LED Door Storage Pocket Lighting
|yes
|Guards Red Instrument Dials
|yes
|Door Finishers in Alcantara
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Exterior Color
|yes
|Alcantara Seat Inlays in Deviating Color
|yes
|Carpeting in Deviating Color
|yes
|Brown (Special Leather)
|yes
|Black (Sport Seat Leather)
|yes
|Gear and Handbrake Lever in Alcantara
|yes
|Seat Stitching Deviating Thread
|yes
|Stitching of Center Console Side Pads Deviating Thread
|yes
|Bose Surround Sound System
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector Gate Surround in Leather
|yes
|Gear Lever and Handbrake Lever Aluminum II
|yes
|PDK Gear Selector and Handbrake Lever in Aluminum
|yes
|Stone Grey (Full Leather)
|yes
|Trim Strip Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Makassar Rear Center Console
|yes
|Door Trim Strip Leather in Deviating Color
|yes
|Black (Full Leather)
|yes
|Remote CD Changer
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunciton Steering Wheel for PDK
|yes
|Leather Fuse Box Trim
|yes
|Rear Center Console in Carbon
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seat Belt Passage Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Adaptive Sport Seats
|yes
|Sea Blue (Sport Seat Leather)
|yes
|Door Opener Trim Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Sea Blue (Full Leather)
|yes
|Leather Trim Strip
|yes
|Lower Dashboard in Deviating Color
|yes
|Door Finishers in Carbon
|yes
|Roll Bar Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Aluminum Look 3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel for PDK
|yes
|Makassar Package
|yes
|Seat Inlays in Standard Leather Deviating Color
|yes
|Speed Yellow Instrument Dials
|yes
|Lid of Storage Bin in Alacantara with Porsche Logo
|yes
|Heated Front Seats
|yes
|Sports Bucket Seat Belt Passage Aluminum Look
|yes
|Seat Belts - Speed Yellow
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Leather
|yes
|Seat Belts - Sand Beige
|yes
|Porsche Crest on Center Console Storage Bin Lid
|yes
|Gear Lever Trim in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Dashboard Stitching Deviating Thread
|yes
|Carrara White Instrument Dials
|yes
|Guards Red Sport Chrono Timer Display
|yes
|Sport Bucket Seats
|yes
|Sand Beige (Standard Leather)
|yes
|Leather Sunvisors
|yes
|Instruments Surround Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|Cocoa (Special Leather)
|yes
|Seat Belts - Silver
|yes
|Instrument Surround in Leather
|yes
|Stitching of Door Trim Deviating Thread
|yes
|Instrument Surround in Aluminum Look
|yes
|Black/Stone Grey Interior (Special Leather)
|yes
|Sea Blue (Standard Leather)
|yes
|3-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel in Carbon for PDK
|yes
|Aluminum Look Rear Center Console
|yes
|Universal Audio Interface (w/PCM)
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|2 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|4 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|leather
|yes
|2 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Lower Part of Side Mirror in Aluminum Look Opaque
|yes
|Black (Standard Paint)
|yes
|Hard Top
|yes
|Speed Yellow (Standard Paint)
|yes
|GT Silver Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Color
|yes
|Wheels Painted Carrara White
|yes
|18" Boxster S II Wheel
|yes
|Porsche Windstop
|yes
|19" Carrera Classic Wheel
|yes
|Cocoa Top
|yes
|Headlight Cleaner Cover in Exterior Cover
|yes
|Model Designation on Rear Lid in Exterior Color
|yes
|Atlas Grey Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Nordic Gold Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Wheels Painted Guards Red
|yes
|Arctic Silver Metallic
|yes
|Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
|yes
|Wheels Painted Black
|yes
|Rims and Caps in Exterior Color
|yes
|Painted Model Designation on Rear Lid
|yes
|Stone Grey Top
|yes
|Self-Dim Mirrors and Rain Sensor
|yes
|Wing Mirror in Aluminum Look
|yes
|18" Cayman S II Wheel
|yes
|Red Top
|yes
|Wheel Caps w/Colored Crest
|yes
|Black Top
|yes
|Macadamia Metallic
|yes
|Guards Red (Standard Paint)
|yes
|Cream White (Special Paint)
|yes
|Aqua Blue Metallic
|yes
|Meteor Grey Metallic
|yes
|Wheels Painted in Deviating Exterior Color
|yes
|Ruby Red Metallic
|yes
|Porsche Racing Green Metallic
|yes
|Dark Blue Metallic
|yes
|Sports Tailpipe
|yes
|19" Sport Design Wheel
|yes
|Side Mirror Attachment Point Finishers Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|5mm Wheel Spacers
|yes
|Wheels Painted Speed Yellow
|yes
|Metallic Paint to Sample
|yes
|Rod Antenna
|yes
|Side Air Intakes Painted in Exterior Color
|yes
|19" Turbo Wheel
|yes
|17" Cayman II Wheel
|yes
|19" Carrera Sport Wheel
|yes
|Side Strips w/Model Designation
|yes
|Basalt Black Metallic
|yes
|Delete Model Designation
|yes
|19" Carrera S II Wheel
|yes
|Malachite Green Metallic (Special Paint)
|yes
|Carrara White (Standard Paint)
|yes
|Wheels Painted Basalt Black
|yes
|Metropol Blue Top
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Front track
|58.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|9.9 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2943 lbs.
|Gross weight
|3549 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|9.9 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.29 cd.
|Height
|50.9 in.
|Wheel base
|95.1 in.
|Width
|70.9 in.
|Rear track
|60.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|17 x 8.5 in. wheels
|yes
|235/50R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|modified MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|modified MacPherson strut rear suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$47,600
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
