Used 2009 Porsche Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$56,700
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)321.1/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Torque266 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 7200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$56,700
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$56,700
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
185 watts stereo outputyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$56,700
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
retained accessory poweryes
leather and simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$56,700
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$56,700
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length172.1 in.
Curb weight2978 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.3 cd.
Height50.9 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Exterior Colors
  • Macadamia Metallic
  • Meteor Grey Metallic
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Carrara White
  • Black
  • Ruby Red Metallic
  • Malachite Green Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Nordic Gold Metallic
  • Porsche Racing Green Metallic
  • Aqua Blue Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
  • Cream White
Interior Colors
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, premium leather
  • Black , leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$56,700
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$56,700
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$56,700
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
