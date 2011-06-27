Used 2009 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

I've had my 2009 Boxster for about a month. I love the car but I'm having an issue with hesitation. The dealer's computer doesn't find any problems with the engine, but the car clearly hesitates sometimes. I'm not sure if the problem is with the PDK. It feels more like a problem with fuel injection. It's very annoying. From a dead stop when I press the gas pedal, I want the car to GO, not sputter and cough. What's the deal Porsche?

johnc8551 , 01/17/2012

This is the best balanced car I've ever owned with no handling faults I can even think of. It's just an all around fun car to drive and care for. Oil changes and other maintenance is a bit expensive, but the maintenance intervals are spaced far enough apart that although each service is rather expensive ($450+), they don't come often enough to be excessive - especially for a car of this level. Like a loyal hunting dog, it just begs to go and play every time I walk into the garage. No unscheduled problems, so far with 32K miles on the odo.