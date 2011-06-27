Used 2009 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
Fun to drive, exhilaration, hesitation
I've had my 2009 Boxster for about a month. I love the car but I'm having an issue with hesitation. The dealer's computer doesn't find any problems with the engine, but the car clearly hesitates sometimes. I'm not sure if the problem is with the PDK. It feels more like a problem with fuel injection. It's very annoying. From a dead stop when I press the gas pedal, I want the car to GO, not sputter and cough. What's the deal Porsche?
Rock solid dependable awesome fun!
This is the best balanced car I've ever owned with no handling faults I can even think of. It's just an all around fun car to drive and care for. Oil changes and other maintenance is a bit expensive, but the maintenance intervals are spaced far enough apart that although each service is rather expensive ($450+), they don't come often enough to be excessive - especially for a car of this level. Like a loyal hunting dog, it just begs to go and play every time I walk into the garage. No unscheduled problems, so far with 32K miles on the odo.
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 2009 Porsche Boxster Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner