Used 2008 Porsche Boxster RS 60 Spyder Features & Specs

More about the 2008 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$64,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.2/439.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Torque251 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$64,900
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$64,900
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
180-watt audio outputyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$64,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
alloy trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$64,900
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Front head room38.3 in.
sport front seatsyes
leatheryes
Front shoulder room51.5 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Maximum cargo capacity9.9 cu.ft.
Length171.6 in.
Curb weight2987 lbs.
Gross weight3549 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.8 in.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height50.5 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Exterior Colors
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Carrera Red, premium leather
  • Dark Grey, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$64,900
265/35R19 94Z tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$64,900
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$64,900
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
