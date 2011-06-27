  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2008 Porsche Boxster
  5. Used 2008 Porsche Boxster Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2008 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2008 Boxster
5(94%)4(0%)3(6%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.9
18 reviews
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale
List Price Range
$21,995 - $30,995
Used Boxster for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One test drive

RonB, 01/08/2009
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Experienced BMW owner including the Z-4. On a whim, test drove the S and could not rest comfortably until I bought it. Made the Z-4 feel like a go-cart. Gas prices or not, I make up reasons to drive somewhere.

Report Abuse

perfection?

Zenith, 07/23/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned many sports cars. Previously owned a NC Miata and Nissan 300ZX TT. I hoped and was successful combining the best features of each car with the Boxster S. It's an all out blast to drive. Quick, nimble, powerful, classic good looks and with great exhaust sound. It loves winding mountain roads and hates logging trucks! Get the factory short throw shifter if you really love driving.

Report Abuse

If you can afford one, buy one

Jeff, 02/28/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned my 2008 Boxster S for about 8 months and I am truly impressed. I can't believe the handling, power, styling and just how much fun it is to drive at any speed! I will sometimes just walk out into my garage and stare at this beautiful car. I have a black model with the tan interior, gorgeous. It is a real head turner when clean and shined up. The red calipers on the S are worth the price from a "wow" factor. I just walked through a Porsche showroom again last week and can't really see the reason to pay for more than the Boxster S delivers unless you are a professional driver.

Report Abuse

The 'Wow' Factor

SonzTwin, 06/12/2009
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Bought my S-LE (almost) fully loaded with <6k mi - on eBay from a stranger, sight unseen. "Dumbest move imaginable" turned out to make me the "smartest buy guy" - this is the ONLY way to beat Porsche price-gouging. Sour-grapers sneer, "What's up with the..." or "Who drives an ORANGE car?", but there's no question this baby is a head-turner - more so than the PD or the Spyder. Folks at work I never talked to stop by for chats, strangers walk up wanting to know the name of the color, and little boys run after me in my hood shouting "I LOVE your car!". But that's vanity - what you experience behind the wheel is inSANity! I've named her my "joy toy"!

Report Abuse

A little slice of heaven

new porsche lover, 06/05/2008
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have never had a more enjoyable car. Never having owned a sports car, as I drove it off the lot I wondered if I would grow tired of the sports car feel and handling. After half a year, the answer is a resounding no! Never have I been behind the wheel of a more responsive, powerful, or elegant machine. Aside from initial confusion over the radio controls, I have no complaints. The handling is magnificent, and she brakes on a dime. What you want, she does. I have had no major problems from a reliability standpoint, and for my purposes, the amount of storage is more than adequate for a car of this type. Heaven, indeed, and worth every Penny.

Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale

Related Used 2008 Porsche Boxster Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles