Used 2006 Porsche Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Boxster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque236 lb-ft @ 4700 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front head airbagsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
230 watts stereo outputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather and alloy steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Front track58.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity9.5 cu.ft.
Length171.6 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.
Gross weight3594 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place9.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.30 cd.
Height51.0 in.
Wheel base95.1 in.
Width70.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Non-Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Metallic Paint to Sample
  • Dark Olive Metallic
  • Forest Green Metallic
  • Cobalt Blue Metallic
  • Slate Grey Metallic
  • Carmon Red Metallic
  • Atlas Grey Metallic
  • Black
  • Carrara White
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Dark Teal Metallic
  • Lapis Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Seal Grey Metallic
  • Basalt Black Metallic
  • GT Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Grey, premium leather
  • Brown, premium leather
  • Leather Interior to Sample, premium leather
  • Terracotta, premium leather
  • Cocoa, premium leather
  • Stone Grey, leather
  • Black , leather
  • Black/Stone Grey, leather
  • Palm Green , leather
  • Sand Beige, leather
  • Sea Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
265/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
modified MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
