  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2006 Porsche Boxster
  5. Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2006 Boxster
5(83%)4(11%)3(2%)2(4%)1(0%)
4.8
36 reviews
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale
List Price Range
$18,995 - $21,900
Used Boxster for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...8

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

All round Porsche

keith, 05/25/2009
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Excellent all around car. Fun to drive. Great performance with good gas mileage. No maintenance issues whatsoever in three years of ownership.

Report Abuse

Finance it for 5 years. Keep it for Life!

G Kemp Lipscomb, 05/16/2018
S 2dr Convertible (3.2L 6cyl 6M)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Buying a pre-owned 987 Porsche Boxster or Cayman can easily turn into an automotive love affair. The build quality is outstanding, fully capable of clocking 200-300,000 miles. And the driving experience will make you want to reach that number sooner versus later! Be careful. Changing oil and filter on schedule is an absolute necessity. And the dreaded intermediate shaft bearing (IMSB) failure is a remote but real issue with older Boxsters (not so much the 2006 MY, which features a larger, more heavy-duty sealed IMS bearing). MY 2009 and newer Boxsters do not have an IMSB, so there is no risk of major engine issues.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Exceeding my Expectations, Former BMW Guy

Mikeebear, 11/30/2006
8 of 9 people found this review helpful

I just got mine a few days over a BMW X4 si. It is a true dream to drive - its smooth shifting and hydraulic clutch make it easy in traffic. The steering is precise and responsive. Its handling is excellent. It's not eye-poppingly fast but still very quick and inspiring. The brakes are powerful. This car has a LOT of trunk space. One in the back and one in the front, you can use it for groceries even! It's a little cramped inside but I am 6'2" and I fit fine. The interior is just right. I strongly suggest the full leather option. Power seats are not necessary for this car. The build quality is excellent, as Porsche uses only high quality parts which equates to low maintenance. I got it for only $40,000 and it has a $52,000 MSRP. Get one NOW!

Report Abuse

First impressions

Cricket, 02/18/2010
11 of 14 people found this review helpful

Just drove the car 1700 miles in 3 days, so here's my first impression: This car is a blast to drive. I have a couple pet-peeves already, but I have no regrets about my purchase!

Report Abuse

Perfect sports car

Chris C, 10/09/2005
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 2006 Porsche Boxster S has razor sharp, balanced handling, great power and torque from the new motor, awesome sound and driving experience, big brakes, short shifter, and an open top...what else could you ask for? This is my first Boxster and third Porsche (two 911s previously)...and I no longer consider the Boxster as a step down from a 911...it's its own amazing car.

Report Abuse
12345...8
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Boxsters for sale

Related Used 2006 Porsche Boxster Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles