  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2001 Porsche Boxster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Porsche Boxster S Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Boxster
More about the 2001 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,200
See Boxster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,200
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,200
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,200
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Front head room38.1 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
vinylyes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Length171 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Exterior Colors
  • Biarritz White
  • Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Forest Green
  • Guards Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Arctic Silver
  • Seal Grey
  • Slate Gray
  • Speed Yellow
  • Wimbledon Green
  • Zanzibar Red
  • Meridian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Orient Red
  • Polar Silver
  • Rain Forest Green
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Boxster Red
  • Cinnamon Brown
  • Graphite Grey
  • Metropol Blue
  • Natural Brown
  • Natural Gray
  • Nephrite Green
  • Savanna Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,200
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
255/40R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,200
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Boxster Inventory

Related Used 2001 Porsche Boxster S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles