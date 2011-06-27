  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 2001 Porsche Boxster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2001 Boxster
More about the 2001 Boxster
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,100
See Boxster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,100
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Torque192 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,100
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,100
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
leather steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,100
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Front head room38.4 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
leatheryes
2 -way power driver seatyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Length171 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Exterior Colors
  • Biarritz White
  • Black
  • Cobalt Blue
  • Forest Green
  • Guards Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Arctic Silver
  • Seal Grey
  • Slate Gray
  • Speed Yellow
  • Wimbledon Green
  • Zanzibar Red
  • Meridian
  • Midnight Blue
  • Orient Red
  • Polar Silver
  • Rain Forest Green
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Boxster Red
  • Cinnamon Brown
  • Graphite Grey
  • Metropol Blue
  • Natural Brown
  • Natural Gray
  • Nephrite Green
  • Savanna Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,100
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
225/50R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,100
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,100
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust10 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See Boxster Inventory

Related Used 2001 Porsche Boxster Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles