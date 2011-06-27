Used 2000 Porsche Boxster S Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/388.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.2 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9 cu.ft.
Length171.0 in.
Curb weight2855 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Biarritz White
  • Speed Yellow
  • Black Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Rain Forest Green Metallic
  • Guards Red
  • Arena Red Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Nephrite Green
  • Metropol Blue
  • Black
  • Savanna Beige
  • Graphite Gray
  • Boxster Red
Research Similar Vehicles