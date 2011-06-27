  1. Home
Used 2000 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Boxster
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)287.3/422.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque192 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.7 l
Horsepower217 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room51.7 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity9 cu.ft.
Length171.0 in.
Curb weight2778 lbs.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Black Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
  • Guards Red
  • Rain Forest Green Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Biarritz White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite Gray
  • Metropol Blue
  • Nephrite Green
  • Black
  • Savanna Beige
  • Boxster Red
