Used 1999 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Length171.0 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Ground clearance4.1 in.
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Width70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier White
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Black
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Black Metallic
  • Zenith Blue Metallic
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Guards Red
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Metropol Blue
  • Graphite Gray
  • Nephrite Green
  • Boxster Red
  • Black
  • Black
  • Savanna Beige
