Used 1999 Porsche Boxster Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|289.0/408.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|17.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|181 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|201 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|35.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Flat 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Measurements
|Length
|171.0 in.
|Curb weight
|2822 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.1 in.
|Height
|50.8 in.
|Wheel base
|95.2 in.
|Width
|70.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
