Used 1999 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

Nothing Better Rob Wilson-Black , 09/01/2006 15 of 15 people found this review helpful The Boxster is a great every day driving car, but ice can be a challenge without specific tire changes. Be careful never to let water into the air intakes on the side of the body, especially while washing your car, as this can lead to serious engine trouble. The classic body holds its beauty and there's nothing more fun to drive, except for the 911 obviously. This car is great for kids in the passenger's seat because one can off the airbag. The 1999 year is among the best for engine reliability and Consumer Reports agrees with that in years past. What a value for the dollar. It loses only about $3,200 dollars per year in value. It is the cheapest sports car and there are tons of used ones are out there. European delivery was the best.

Its A Nice Car, A Really Nice Car Stephen , 05/04/2005 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Just picked up my 1st Porsche, a Boxster. This car is not ment for long trips. Its a very tight fit, seats are a bit hard. It's also a bit noisy with the top up. It is nuch better with the top down. And, the plastic rear window is just stupid. Other than that, I love this car! When I'm in it I feel like Im Flying! Its very fast, handles like its part of me and Looks so sexy I feel a little naughty just sitting in the seats. And, I got a great deal on the price! Mantainance it a bit high but worth it, If you can get one, Get one! Get one! "And that's all I have to say about that."

My Get Away Car Barry , 06/06/2006 7 of 8 people found this review helpful I am absolutely crazy about this car. The handling is superb. I've been through BMW 635s, Z3s, Audi A6 and a 911 but my Boxster is by far the best handling car I've ever been around. It is effortless, precise as a surgeon and the exhaust note is stunning throughout the rpm range. A sexy car..it is a sports car so if you have a tender butt....buy a Lexus. If you want something that becomes part of you...buy a Porsche. There really is no substitute. They are expensive to maintain but who cares!

1999 Porsche Boxster Ken S , 09/01/2006 11 of 14 people found this review helpful This car is fun to drive and has superb performance and handling. This car is "one with the road". It's low center of gravity and mid-engine design are the keys to its stability and agility. I bought this car in Germany and routinely drove it on the Autobahn at 120+ mph. It has solid positive control at all speeds. Likewise, it handles like a jungle cat on the mountain switchbacks. It doesn't have an overpowered engine, but with the proper driving skills, this car will do anything you want it to. The exterior styling is sleek and attractive, suggesting speed and performance.