  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche Boxster
  4. Used 1998 Porsche Boxster
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1998 Porsche Boxster Base Features & Specs

More about the 1998 Boxster
Overview
See Boxster Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersFlat 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)260.1/367.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.3 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower201 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersFlat 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Measurements
Height50.8 in.
Wheel base95.2 in.
Length171.0 in.
Width70.1 in.
Curb weight2822 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ocean Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Arena Red Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Glacier White
  • Guards Red
  • Ocean Jade Metallic
  • Pastel Yellow
  • Zenith Blue Pearl Metallic
See Boxster Inventory

Related Used 1998 Porsche Boxster Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles