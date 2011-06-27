Used 1998 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
Porsche - There Is No Substitute
While living in Germany I owned a 924, then a 944 and then a 911 Carrera. I left them in Germany because I felt it wouldn't be fun to drive a Porsche in the States. I was wrong. I bought a Boxster as a second car and love every minute of driving it. Porsche quality and Porsche ownership can not be beat. The twisty roads around my house have become my playground. I've owned Z's, an RX-7, a Lancia and a Quattro. But I'll say it again Porsche - there is no substitute.
One of the funnest cars at any price
I got this car 2 months ago, and so far it's been absolutely amazing. I upgraded from Nissan Altima's and Toyota Camry's, so I know reliability. The only thing that went wrong with my Boxster is that the left window regulator is broken, but that happened before I bought it. It is a bit pricey to run, you do have pay well out of your pocket for small repairs. But it is one of the funnest cars you can buy, no matter what price level you look at. It's mid engined, so it is perfectly balanced and provides for fun in every corner. It's a bit underpowered, mine produces around 215 HP because of a better exhaust, but 0-60 in around 6.7 seconds is pretty brisk. Worth buying!
Water Leaks
Lots of fun to drive but, water leaks into the area underneath the seats. Electronic control box is there and expensive to replace. Once it gets wet its shot. There are drain tubes that have to be kept clean - and even then, a heaving rain will still leak in.
All-Around Performer
I bought my 1998 Porsche Boxster used with 45,000 miles and sold it recently with nearly 110,000. It was a wonderful car. So good, that we bought another newer one. The Boxster provides excellent performance and sophisticated engineering that can be easily used as a reliable daily driver. I needed to perform very little service on it. It only needed one pricey repair, an a/c evaporator. Buy one and startle the non-car people with the two trunks!
Great overall car with minor flaws
Pros: Great looking car. Drives well. Tons of storage space. Cons: Thank God for the warranty. I couldn't afford the car without it. Ergonomics need improvement. Why even have a mechanical speedometer when it's unusable. Replace with oil and battery gauge. For a high end car, the radio is mediocre at best. Clutch is clunky.
Sponsored cars related to the Boxster
Related Used 1998 Porsche Boxster Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner