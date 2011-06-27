Used 1998 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews

Porsche - There Is No Substitute Schnellman , 11/09/2008 10 of 10 people found this review helpful While living in Germany I owned a 924, then a 944 and then a 911 Carrera. I left them in Germany because I felt it wouldn't be fun to drive a Porsche in the States. I was wrong. I bought a Boxster as a second car and love every minute of driving it. Porsche quality and Porsche ownership can not be beat. The twisty roads around my house have become my playground. I've owned Z's, an RX-7, a Lancia and a Quattro. But I'll say it again Porsche - there is no substitute. Report Abuse

One of the funnest cars at any price Lordblood , 10/07/2008 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I got this car 2 months ago, and so far it's been absolutely amazing. I upgraded from Nissan Altima's and Toyota Camry's, so I know reliability. The only thing that went wrong with my Boxster is that the left window regulator is broken, but that happened before I bought it. It is a bit pricey to run, you do have pay well out of your pocket for small repairs. But it is one of the funnest cars you can buy, no matter what price level you look at. It's mid engined, so it is perfectly balanced and provides for fun in every corner. It's a bit underpowered, mine produces around 215 HP because of a better exhaust, but 0-60 in around 6.7 seconds is pretty brisk. Worth buying!

Water Leaks CrPlater , 08/31/2009 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Lots of fun to drive but, water leaks into the area underneath the seats. Electronic control box is there and expensive to replace. Once it gets wet its shot. There are drain tubes that have to be kept clean - and even then, a heaving rain will still leak in.

All-Around Performer Tim Stoops , 01/12/2006 14 of 15 people found this review helpful I bought my 1998 Porsche Boxster used with 45,000 miles and sold it recently with nearly 110,000. It was a wonderful car. So good, that we bought another newer one. The Boxster provides excellent performance and sophisticated engineering that can be easily used as a reliable daily driver. I needed to perform very little service on it. It only needed one pricey repair, an a/c evaporator. Buy one and startle the non-car people with the two trunks!