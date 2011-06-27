Used 1997 Porsche Boxster Convertible Consumer Reviews
Great Car that's Fun to Drive
I have totally enjoyed the car for six months now. Other than the classic ignition switch falling apart (which took 15 minutes to get fixed), this car has been a pleasure to own. Buy one if you can find a very clean low miles car.
Love This Car
I have read horrors about the Porsche Boxster after I purchased mine, but it seems the problem are mostly on newer models manufactured in Finland (check driver side sticker). Mine is a 1997 Porsche Boxster with 101,120 miles, made in Germany and it is running GREAT! The only problem I am having is that the clock stopped working (digital clock) and I can't find which fuse (if it is the fuse) is out. Other than that, this is a great car.
I love my Boxster
It is a 1997, I have yet to meet anyone who thinks it is more than three years old. I used to drive a Mazda Miata. The Boxster turns heads on every drive. People think that I am rich or something. Get one that has been loved. Have it checked by an independant mechanic. Look for oil leaks. Mine is dry as a bone. Be aware that the Boxster is a "gateway" Porsche. You will move on to the next level.
Great Roadster by Porsche
I have had my 1997 Boxster for 5 years, I have a blast with this car, the engine note is music to anyone lucky enough to hear it. This car has been very reliable, this was the first year for this car and it was made in Germany, newer ones are made out of the country and still have great quailty and reliability. This car is great for a get away weekend or a nice sunday drive. This car also functions well as a daily driver. Two trunks give you plenty of room for shopping and getaways! On the track this car comes alive, with it's mid engine design, it gives even the most basic driver's a sure footed feel. The best roadster of the bunch, this car is very well regarded in Europe.
Boxster 1997
This is an all around great car. This car has lots of power and is fun to drive. This car has the coolest design. It is really an eye turner.
