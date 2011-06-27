  1. Home
Used 1995 Porsche 968 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1995 968
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower236 hp @ 6200 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Length171.0 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight3086 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polar Silver Metallic
  • Black Pearl Metallic
  • Amaranth Violet
  • Riviera Blue
  • Iris Blue Metallic
  • Aventurine Green Metallic
  • Black
  • India Red
  • Grand Prix White
  • Night Blue Metallic
  • Slate Gray Metallic
  • Speed Yellow
