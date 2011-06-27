  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 968
  4. Used 1995 Porsche 968
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

1995 Porsche 968 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1995
1994
1993
1992
Porsche 968 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$4,486 - $9,908
Used 968 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

After this year, and like its 928 sibling, the 968 dies a quiet death.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Porsche 968.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 porsche 968 convertable
jtsonn,07/26/2002
Awesome driving experience. Car is perfectly balanced. Great AC which is a major plus for a porsche. water cooled engine. Very few 968 converables ever built (only 5000 world wide and 1700 shipped to U.S.)
There is no new Porsche but new owners.
MARK IVANOWSKI,01/17/2009
If I need the power is there. Drives perfect. Handle in curves like no other car. Easy maintenance. I spent less money in my 968 than the Corolla. I go from Gainesville, Fl to Atlanta, GA without stopping for gas. Very comfortable, I am 6'4 and If I put the seat all the way back I barely touch the pedals. I go for biking and there is no need even to take the front wheel of my bike. Two dogs or two travel luggage. People look at the car and say all the compliments. Thanks. Kids they love the car. I LOVE MY 968 PORSCHE.
Amazing car!!!, The best
EA,09/25/2003
The porsche 968 is honostly (and ive had many other people tell me this) the best 4 cyl ever made. Its no V6 or V8 but it sure pushes out power of them. The car honestly, handles better, accelerates faster, and is funner to drive than any of the other cars i have drivin in (and belive me thay have been some nice cars). For the price of a 968 you can't get much better/or funner of a ride. Truely EXOTIC!
Best 4 cylinder ever
Clem,11/17/2002
THE most reliable, refined, powerful 4 cylinder ever built. PERIOD. Tremendous daily driver or track car. Highly recommended as a 1st, 2nd or 3rd p-car.
See all 4 reviews of the 1995 Porsche 968
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1995 Porsche 968 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Porsche 968

Used 1995 Porsche 968 Overview

The Used 1995 Porsche 968 is offered in the following submodels: 968 Coupe, 968 Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Porsche 968?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Porsche 968s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Porsche 968 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Porsche 968.

Can't find a used 1995 Porsche 968s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Porsche 968 for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $10,845.

Find a used Porsche for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $13,540.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche 968 for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $15,783.

Find a used certified pre-owned Porsche for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,136.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Porsche 968?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Porsche lease specials
Check out Porsche 968 lease specials

Related Used 1995 Porsche 968 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles