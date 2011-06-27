1995 Porsche 968 Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$4,486 - $9,908
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
After this year, and like its 928 sibling, the 968 dies a quiet death.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Porsche 968.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jtsonn,07/26/2002
Awesome driving experience. Car is perfectly balanced. Great AC which is a major plus for a porsche. water cooled engine. Very few 968 converables ever built (only 5000 world wide and 1700 shipped to U.S.)
MARK IVANOWSKI,01/17/2009
If I need the power is there. Drives perfect. Handle in curves like no other car. Easy maintenance. I spent less money in my 968 than the Corolla. I go from Gainesville, Fl to Atlanta, GA without stopping for gas. Very comfortable, I am 6'4 and If I put the seat all the way back I barely touch the pedals. I go for biking and there is no need even to take the front wheel of my bike. Two dogs or two travel luggage. People look at the car and say all the compliments. Thanks. Kids they love the car. I LOVE MY 968 PORSCHE.
EA,09/25/2003
The porsche 968 is honostly (and ive had many other people tell me this) the best 4 cyl ever made. Its no V6 or V8 but it sure pushes out power of them. The car honestly, handles better, accelerates faster, and is funner to drive than any of the other cars i have drivin in (and belive me thay have been some nice cars). For the price of a 968 you can't get much better/or funner of a ride. Truely EXOTIC!
Clem,11/17/2002
THE most reliable, refined, powerful 4 cylinder ever built. PERIOD. Tremendous daily driver or track car. Highly recommended as a 1st, 2nd or 3rd p-car.
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
6-speed manual
Gas
236 hp @ 6200 rpm
Related Used 1995 Porsche 968 info
