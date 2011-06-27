Used 1995 Porsche 968 Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|294.0/470.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|3.0 l
|Horsepower
|236 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Measurements
|Height
|50.2 in.
|Wheel base
|94.5 in.
|Length
|171.0 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3240 lbs.
|3086 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
