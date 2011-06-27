Used 1995 Porsche 968 Coupe Consumer Reviews

MARK IVANOWSKI , 01/17/2009

If I need the power is there. Drives perfect. Handle in curves like no other car. Easy maintenance. I spent less money in my 968 than the Corolla. I go from Gainesville, Fl to Atlanta, GA without stopping for gas. Very comfortable, I am 6'4 and If I put the seat all the way back I barely touch the pedals. I go for biking and there is no need even to take the front wheel of my bike. Two dogs or two travel luggage. People look at the car and say all the compliments. Thanks. Kids they love the car. I LOVE MY 968 PORSCHE.