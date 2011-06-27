Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe Consumer Reviews

Fantastic Handling, a Superb Sports - GT Wil M. , 11/20/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding). Report Abuse

Great Car p , 03/01/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable.

One of the Best Cars Ever Made Matt , 09/14/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is one of the best Porsches ever made. It is rock solid. It is fun to drive with its 6-speed transmission. You must try one to understand. It is sad they don't make one like this anymore.