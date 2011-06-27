Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe Consumer Reviews
Fantastic Handling, a Superb Sports - GT
The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding).
Great Car
This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable.
One of the Best Cars Ever Made
This is one of the best Porsches ever made. It is rock solid. It is fun to drive with its 6-speed transmission. You must try one to understand. It is sad they don't make one like this anymore.
Everyman's dream car
My '94 968 coupe, shipped from Florida to Southern California, replaced an '88 924S that gave me 360K miles before some kid with the ink still wet on his license rear-ended me and totalled it. That car absorbed the jolt and I'm convinced it saved my life. The 968 is the ultimate evolution of the 924, and if there is is better handling, more fun-to-drive automobile on the planet it has to cost 10 times what you'll pay for a 968, assuming you can find one. Repairs are costly, but then again, things seldom break. If there isn't an independent shop specializing in old water-cooled Porsches nearby, think twice about buying. If there is, go for it! IMO, best-looking car ever.
Sponsored cars related to the 968
Related Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner