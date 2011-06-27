  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 968
  4. Used 1994 Porsche 968
  5. Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 968
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 968s for sale
List Price Estimate
$4,556 - $10,063
Used 968 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Fantastic Handling, a Superb Sports - GT

Wil M., 11/20/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

The 968 is one of the great "secrets" of the Porsche world. It's fast, reliable, comfortable, even reasonably economical (> 20 mpg), and most of all blessed with _superb_ cornering. The twisty-road handling is so agile and graceful that it's easy not to realize how fast you're going. It has the precision feel of a surgeon's scalpel; a Corvette feels heavy and clunky in comparison. Another fun aspect: the 968 is one of the rarest Porsche models, so few people know what it is. It's a gorgeous car and people realize it's something exotic, it's fun to watch them try to figure out what it is. Watch out for people driving erratically while they cruise by staring at your 968 (not kidding).

Report Abuse

Great Car

p, 03/01/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a great car, fun to drive, nice performance, good fuel economy, and very reliable.

Report Abuse

One of the Best Cars Ever Made

Matt, 09/14/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This is one of the best Porsches ever made. It is rock solid. It is fun to drive with its 6-speed transmission. You must try one to understand. It is sad they don't make one like this anymore.

Report Abuse

Everyman's dream car

Joseph :P. Hamelin, 11/12/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My '94 968 coupe, shipped from Florida to Southern California, replaced an '88 924S that gave me 360K miles before some kid with the ink still wet on his license rear-ended me and totalled it. That car absorbed the jolt and I'm convinced it saved my life. The 968 is the ultimate evolution of the 924, and if there is is better handling, more fun-to-drive automobile on the planet it has to cost 10 times what you'll pay for a 968, assuming you can find one. Repairs are costly, but then again, things seldom break. If there isn't an independent shop specializing in old water-cooled Porsches nearby, think twice about buying. If there is, go for it! IMO, best-looking car ever.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 968s for sale

Related Used 1994 Porsche 968 Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles