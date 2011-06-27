Used 1994 Porsche 968 Convertible Consumer Reviews

Convertible sports cars are fun! Roger Taylor , 01/18/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The 968 Cabriolet is a hoot! It has great styling, goes when you step on the gas, and handles like it is on rails. It also has a practical side with a reasonable trunk (enough for a couple bags of golf clubs), and some storage space behind the seats. The 968 is well built and reliable. It was great as my every day driver. The engine seems bullet proof and runs as well with 100k miles as it did when I got the car. Report Abuse

Lot of Porsche for the Money Ceenit , 04/02/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My requirements were ragtop, under 20k, ability to do some maintenance myself, good performance couldn't be something you see everyday, and it had to have head turning ability. The 968 Cab fit the bill in every way.....very low production numbers, excellent handling and speed, a very religious following, and turns more heads than anything else I was looking at because there are so few on the roads. Hope you find something that puts a smile on your face every time you turn the key.

Porsche 968 Cab John Underwood , 08/26/2008 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I couldn't think of a better used Porsche to purchase! The 50/50 front to rear weight ratio makes for astounding turning/handling capability. I would buy another! Actually, I found one with very low mileage, and did buy it. Wonderful car, with great gas mileage. 20-21 in town, and 25-29 on- the-road at 80 MPH. And people can't quite figure out what it is, so you get a lot of questions, and people talking to you at stop lights. Great fun! And don't forget to join the Porsche Club of America after you buy.

Porsche 968 Cabriolet RogerT , 11/14/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 968 is an excellent car. It has reasonable get up and go, and corners as if on rails (good tires are important). A stiff suspension benefits the handling characteristics, but this leads to a bit of a harsh ride. It's quality and reliability are excellent (exceeded my expectations). As far as sports cars go, it is among the most practical, with plenty of interior room and a reasonably sized trunk such that the car is good for every day needs.