Used 1992 Porsche 968 Coupe Consumer Reviews

968 excellence MCNETT , 08/19/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful The 968 is a thinking man's supercar. If you want more than just blistering straight-line acceleration, as well as an exotic sports car at a bargain price, this is the car for you. Report Abuse

Great Value Not listed , 01/28/2006 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I've owned my 1992 Porsche 968 Cab for three years. Nothing has broken, I've only had to do the normal upkeep. Its build quality is much better than my Mercedes Coupe's! I installed a Promax chip for better torque. It really helps, especially in traffic with the AC on. I purchased it with about 42,000 miles, now it has about 53,000. Its radio was really bad and the top makes a little too much wind noise, but what a car! And yes, the girls do take notice! Report Abuse