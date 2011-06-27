  1. Home
Used 1991 Porsche 944 S2 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.
Length168.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Curb weight3109 lbs.
