  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Porsche 944
  4. Used 1991 Porsche 944
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Porsche 944 Features & Specs

More about the 1991 944
Overview
See 944 Inventory
See 944 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.5/506.4 mi.316.5/506.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity21.1 gal.21.1 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque207 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm207 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower208 hp @ 5800 rpm208 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Measurements
Height50.2 in.50.2 in.
Wheel base94.5 in.94.5 in.
Length168.9 in.168.9 in.
Width68.3 in.68.3 in.
Curb weight2998 lbs.3109 lbs.
See 944 InventorySee 944 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Porsche 944 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles